May 30, 2024

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President John Waldron urged the Federal Reserve to make sure it doesn’t take its focus away from the battle to tame inflation.

“If you are the Fed, you have to slay the inflation dragon,” Waldron, the Wall Street titan’s no. 2, said at an industry conference on Thursday. The worst thing that the Fed can do is declare victory before subduing the spiral of high prices that has gripped the economy, he said.

The Goldman banker harked back to the dangers of the 1970s when persistent inflation forced the Fed under Paul Volcker to raise interest rates by several percentage points in one go to stabilize the US economy. Despite some signs of success with its policy tools, the central bank can’t assume it’s mission accomplished because the entrenched high prices have huge implications and are still the biggest issue in Goldman’s conversations with clients, according to Waldron.

“Inflation is clearly moderating but it’s still sticky,” he said. “We all agree it’s still there in the system.”

Waldron credited the Fed policy as working as designed with a longer lag, owing to the unique circumstances of the Covid pandemic and the extraordinary monetary stimulus that followed.

The top deputy to Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has in the past described the market backdrop as very complicated and one of the most challenging he’s ever experienced. Now, he said, the economy appears to be turning the corner.

“It’s getting a little more benign and fairly constructive,” Waldron said. “Soft landing remains the base case and still the most likely scenario.”

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.