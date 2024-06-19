June 19, 2024

Adam Coons, CFA, has been promoted to co-chief investment officer of Winthrop Capital Management in Indianapolis, the company announced.

Winthrop has about $3 billion in assets under management, a company spokesman said.

Coons, who joined the company in 2013, has served as Winthrop's chief portfolio manager for several years, according to a press release, which added that he has experience in trading, research and risk analysis.

“Adam has been an integral part of the investment team," Greg Hahn, Winthrop's president and chief investment officer, said in a statement. "His knowledge and understanding of the complex instruments and markets in which we invest has helped Winthrop to produce outstanding performance for our clients.”

Coons holds a bachelor of science degree in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis, the press release said. His research background has focused on the technology, telecommunications and industrial sectors.