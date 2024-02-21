February 21, 2024

LPL today announced the addition of a 25-year veteran advisor who previously oversaw $130 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets at Osaic.

Christopher “Cubby” Bice, at Bice Wealth Management in Mooresville, N.C., has joined LPL’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms.

Also coming over are his brother, Matt Bice, who is the office manager, as well as two office support staffers. Cubby Bice, the LPL statement noted, “has become known for creating comprehensive investment strategies and plans designed to help clients live richer, more fulfilled lives.”

According to BrokerCheck, Cubby Bice joined SagePoint Financial in 2005. SagePoint, along with the other brands of the former Advisor Group, was swept up into the parent’s consolidation last year and renamed Osaic last June, a shake-up that had recruiters watching the company closely for defections, especially since the reps there were known to be fiercely loyal to their brands.

Bice began his career with UBS PaineWebber in 1999 and had short stints at a few other firms, including SunAmerica Securities.

He chose LPL for its “investment options, enhanced technology and the freedom to build his practice on his own terms,” the release said, noting that he interviewed 12 firms before settling on LPL.

“We have a true competitive advantage moving to LPL, a publicly traded Fortune 500 company that offers integrated best-in-class technology experiences and an upgrade in service,” Bice said in his statement. “We appreciate the autonomy we now have to operate as we see fit. We also look forward to improvements in how we communicate with clients and how they access their account information.”

“We welcome Cubby to the LPL community,” said Scott Posner, LPL’s executive vice president of business development. “We appreciate that he seeks new ways to provide differentiated experiences for his clients.”