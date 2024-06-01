June 1, 2024

For the last five years, I’ve spent a significant amount of my time running the Externship, the only online training program for new and aspiring financial planners. More than 3,200 externs have completed what is now considered the premier training experience in the profession.

I created and launched the program in 2020 as a solution for students who had lost their summer internships. Some were at risk of not graduating on time, and all were losing valuable experience that would propel them into their careers (and certifications). This was not only detrimental to the students’ own career aspirations; it was a blow to a profession already facing a talent shortage.

When 1,900 people signed up, we quickly realized we had created something much bigger and broader than a temporary solution to a temporary problem. We had created a program that addressed some of the more systemic challenges facing the financial planning profession. Namely: access.

Five years and 3,200 alumni later, I’ve learned a lot about the future of this profession and the new and aspiring planners entering it. If you’re considering hiring a new planner for your firm, here are five lessons to consider—things I’ve learned in the last five years leading the Externship.

Lesson 1: Entering this profession is harder than you think. I’ve always known there are steep barriers to entry into the financial planning profession, but it wasn’t until I started regularly engaging with aspiring planners that I learned just how daunting these barriers are.

This is a profession with no clear entry point, and it has extensive experience requirements. The training for new planners is, at best, inconsistent. At worst, it requires fresh-faced industry entrants to arrive with a network of wealthy friends already in place or a family to call upon.

Each of these things is a sizable barrier—but put them together and it’s a wall too high to climb. Only the privileged few have the personal connections to get a foot in the door or have access to the training and experience needed to flourish.

It’s not an “easy” career path for a vast majority of people. For career-changers, the barriers make it nearly impossible.

There has to be a way to keep our training standards high for new financial planners while not assuming that success comes down to connections, luck or privilege. Can you imagine if other professions operated like this?

What if we hired 100 lawyers, didn’t train them, and told them that by the end of the year all but one would be fired—and he would get everyone else’s book of business? What if we told a newly minted gastroenterologist that step one was cold-calling her parents’ friends to drum up business?

Lesson 2: Don’t discount career-changers. When 1,900 people signed up for the Externship in 2020, most of them were not students. No one was more shocked about this than I was. When I envisioned aspiring financial planners, I thought of 22-year-old college students. It was only after I began understanding the realities of our profession’s barriers to entry that the demographics made perfect sense.

As it happened, only about 20% of the externs were traditional students. Most of the people who signed up had already been in the workforce. Some stumbled upon financial planning well into their careers and wished they’d known about it a decade ago. Some were parents returning to the workforce. Some were military veterans.

My takeaway? Don’t discount career-changers. Their transferable skills are invaluable. I’ve seen it every summer for the last four years. Your firm might benefit by hiring a former university administrator, for instance, someone who knows the financial aid process inside and out—every loophole, every deadline and every detail. You might get a veteran who knows about team-building and financial planning considerations for people with security clearances. You might get a former teacher who understands the peculiarities of state retirement systems or parents used to juggling responsibilities and facing crises with calm.

Lesson 3: Candidates need tech knowledge. Aspiring financial planners will find it easier to get in the door if they come with a deep knowledge about common financial planning platforms. This will also benefit the firms that employ them. Experience with common fintech tools and software experience is not an add-on skill or a “nice to have” checkbox on a résumé in today’s digital age. It’s a critical component of hiring, one that allows both the new planner and the firm to hit the ground running.

Inside the Externship, we’ve included access to tools such as eMoney, Asset-Map and Morningstar, and found that it’s made both aspiring and working planners feel much more capable in their work. They can make an impact faster and do the actual work of a planner with more accuracy. You’ll attract stellar talent if you offer access and training on these tools.

Lesson 4: Next-gen planners are changing the narrative. We work in a profession that is easily caricatured (think of the Wall Street boss in the three-piece suit). Next-gen planners are largely the opposite of that. Millennials and Gen Zers generally don’t have the same motivations as baby boomers or Gen Xers. You won’t get far in your recruiting if you talk to them only in terms of their earning potential. What we hear from our past externs backs this up. Every year, we ask them at the start what their motivations are for joining the financial planning profession. Their number one motivation, year after year, is helping people. It eclipses considerations like salary expectations, job demand and work/life balance.

Lesson 5: Training is essential for success. The entire reason our profession exists is to evaluate and steward a client’s resources with strategy, wisdom and intention to help them improve their circumstances over time. And yet, within our own profession, we lag behind in recruiting, training and retaining our most important resource: talent.

After years of researching this problem with professional organizations, industry leaders, and universities, I’ve concluded that most firms are not structured for successful training and onboarding. It is through no fault of their own; it is simply that they don’t have the personnel, institutional knowledge or outside support.

It was for those reasons that we created the Internship/Externship Program, which offers a framework to help firms successfully run internship programs. The program started after a number of firms approached my team asking how to host summer interns. By creating a program where the time and training burden is removed, we’ve found a new way to serve firms and the next generation of financial planners.

Looking Toward The Future

If I were to sum up everything I’ve learned in the last five years, it would be this: The financial planning profession has long been an excellent career choice. There are many different career tracks available, and when it comes to upward mobility, the sky’s the limit. But what we’ve been missing all along is a welcome mat.

I’m proud that the Externship serves as that welcome mat. But with the right consideration and planning, I believe we can all create a more welcoming profession, one that serves clients to an even higher standard and attracts diverse, talented individuals who are ready to make a difference.

Hannah Moore, CFP, is the founder of Guiding Wealth.