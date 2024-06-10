June 10, 2024

An advisor team managing more than $105 million in client assets has joined Ameriprise Financial’s independent channel from LPL Financial in Reinbeck, Iowa.

Private wealth advisor Kyle Rasmussen and financial advisor Nick Blasberg joined Ameriprise in March and practice under the name Generational Wealth Partners. The operation includes financial planning specialist Hunter Bell, Ameriprise announced in a press release.

It's a return to Ameriprise for Rasmussen, who worked for the firm for six years before joining LPL in 2019, according to BrokerCheck. Blasberg worked as an advisor with LPL for more than 10 years.

Rasmussen cited Ameriprise’s use of integrated and streamlined technology as among the reasons he rejoined the firm.

“With the expertise and backing of Ameriprise, we’ve already moved the majority of our book in less than two months,” said Rasmussen. “Our clients have been impressed with how seamless the transition process has been.”

Ameriprise added more than 400 advisors in 2023 and about 1,700 in the last five years, according to the release.