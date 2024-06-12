June 12, 2024

Americans’ concerns about inflation and interest rates have hit their highest levels in two years, according to a survey released by credit-reporting firm TransUnion Wednesday.

Half of respondents said interest rates were among their top three financial concerns, and 84% cited higher prices for everyday goods like groceries and gas. Housing costs also weighed on the poll participants. That’s despite a majority of respondents reporting optimism about household finances over the next year thanks to stable employment and wage increases.

“The inflation rate is growing less quickly, but you’re still finding things are much more expensive than they were just a couple of years ago,” Charlie Wise, senior vice president at TransUnion, said in an interview. “Consumers generally don’t differentiate between inflation and prices. So inflation continues to be a bigger and bigger concern.”

The Federal Reserve is expected at its meeting Wednesday to maintain rates at a 23-year high as inflation remains stubbornly above its target. As a result, even consumers with good credit are seeing interest rates on bank loans that are more than twice as high as they were a few years ago.

To make ends meet, nearly six in 10 respondents said they cut back on discretionary spending—like dining out, travel, and entertainment—in the past three months. And about the same percentage plan to apply for a new credit card, the highest level of intent that the credit firm’s quarterly survey has recorded. Indeed, government data is showing elevated amounts of debt on credit cards.

In the poll, 48% reported that the rate of inflation was outpacing their income. Older generations were the most stressed, with 56% of those born between 1965 and 1980 and 53% of baby boomers, who are older than 60, saying that their household finances haven’t kept up. Generally, inflation weighs more heavily on older workers since they tend to receive smaller annual wage increases than their younger colleagues.

TransUnion surveyed 3,000 people from April 29 to May 8.

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.