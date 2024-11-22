November 22, 2024

The price of success? About $270,000 a year.

That’s the annual salary it takes to be considered financially successful, according to a survey released Friday by financial services company Empower. The hurdle for net worth is $5.3 million, according to respondents.

Those numbers are well beyond the reach of most Americans. The average U.S. salary in 2023 was about $67,000, according to the Social Security Administration, and the mean 401(k) balance at Fidelity Investments as of this year’s second quarter this year was $127,100. While home ownership can send one’s net worth soaring, affordability remains a major issue for Americans who don’t own property.

Fewer than four in 10 people surveyed consider themselves financially successful, and 47% don’t expect to reach the level of success they’d like. The greatest obstacles were identified as the economy (35%) and “irregular or insufficient income streams” (30%).

For all the big numbers, 43% of respondents said their idea of success wasn’t tied to a set sum. Nearly six in 10 said the most important measure is happiness. (The survey defined happiness as “being able to spend money on the things and experiences that bring the most joy.”) More than a third of respondents said physical wellbeing and free time were important measures of success.

The nationally representative online survey by Morning Consult reached 2,203 Americans in September.

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.