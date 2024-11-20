November 20, 2024

The end of the year is always a great time to maximize clients’ tax savings and make sure they aren’t leaving any opportunities on the table, said Jeff Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, speaking during an end-of-year tax planning webinar hosted by Kitces.com this week.

Levine kicked off the session by laying out his expectations for the year after the election, saying the results had simplified planners’ jobs.

“Had there been a split in government, some part Democrat or Republican, it could have been a nightmare for planners, and we wouldn’t know about tax law until late 20025 … or into 2026 [as] some were predicting.

“Instead, we ended up with Republicans in control of the White House and Senate and now the House is called for Republicans as well. So we expect an extension of the existing [2017 tax cuts]. But there are still strategies we can put into place that may help clients,” said Levine, who is also the top “planning nerd” at Kitces.

Here are Levine’s top suggestions:

Wait For A Heftier SALT Deduction In 2025

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 limited state and local tax (SALT) deductions to $10,000, mostly as a way to pay for tax cuts, though it was also a “big middle finger to mostly blue, high-tax states,” Levine said. “But that made it very hard for conservative Republicans to run in red pockets in those blue states.”

As a result, President-elect Donald Trump saw the light during his 2024 campaign and promised to lift the cap “so it is possible that the SALT cap is eliminated or significantly increased,” Levine said. If you have clients who have accrued state and local tax bills above $10,000 and have the option, he suggests having them make the payment in early 2025.

“We don’t know if the cap will be raised above $10,000, so waiting could only help. Why not push it out?” Levine suggested.

A $7,500 Tax Credit For Electric Vehicles

This should be grabbed soon, he said. The GOP platform has largely centered on getting rid of the tax advantage that electric vehicles have had over gas-powered cars. “So we are likely to see the repeal of the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles,” most likely by 2026. But there is also some chance Republican lawmakers could make the effective repeal date earlier—in 2025—he warned.

To qualify for the $7,500 credit, couples need adjusted gross income (AGI) of $300,000 or less, while singles and those who are married filing separately need to earn $150,000 AGI or less. “A tax credit of $7,500 can be a big deal. If they’re thinking about buying an electric car, they might want to accelerate the purchase,” he said.

Gift And Estate Exclusions Marked Safe

For wealthy clients who want to reduce the taxes their estate pays, it can pay to take advantage of maximum annual exclusions now and start planning for higher additional gifts in 2025, Levine said.

The annual 2024 gift exclusion is $18,000 per recipient, but that will jump to $19,000 in 2025. In addition, the estate and gift-tax exemption will be $13.99 million per individual in 2025 for gifts and deaths, up from $13.61 million in 2024.

This increase means that a married couple can shield a total of $27.98 million without having to pay any federal estate or gift tax. For wealthy couples who have already maxed out their lifetime gift limits, this means that they may now give away another $760,000 starting in 2025, Levine said.

If Roth Conversions Make Sense, Don’t Wait

People switch to Roth IRAs because they want to avoid higher taxes in retirement, because they want to avoid required minimum distributions or because they want to leave their heirs a tax-free inheritance, Levine said. Withdrawals from Roths are tax-free, which gives investors an opportunity for sizable tax-free investment gains over the lifetime of the accounts.

There are also obvious benefits for those who expect their tax bracket to be higher in retirement, he added. For those who can ballpark their income in a given year with a fair degree of confidence, he recommended doing the conversion early in 2025 to take advantage of the maximum potential investment appreciation. “You’ll get a whole year of tax-free gains,” he said.

Maximize 529 Plan Contributions

Withdrawals from 529 plans are tax exempt from both state and federal income taxes as long as the withdrawals are used for qualified educational expenses (which continue to grow). Taxpayers were previously allowed to use 529 plan withdrawals to pay for college, K-12 education and apprenticeship programs, but beginning in 2019, lawmakers said account holders could also use 529 money for student loan repayments and Roth IRAs in the names of the student beneficiaries.

It’s important for advisors to remind clients when to make their 529 plan contributions. Some states have a contribution deadline of April of next year, while other deadlines are in January. But many states have a deadline at year’s end. “If clients want the tax deduction, make sure they get their contribution in on time,” Levine said.

Supersize Retirement Plan Contributions

It’s important to ensure that your clients know what their maximum contribution to a tax-deferred retirement plan is. And the end of the year is a good time to get your older clients prepared to take advantage of richer “catch-up” contributions next year.

Starting in 2025, individuals age 50 to 59, as well as those 64 and older, are eligible for an additional $7,500 in catch-up contributions, for a maximum contribution limit of $31,000.

Those 60 to 63 years old get what Levine called a “super-duper catch-up contribution” and can contribute an extra $11,250 (instead of $7,500), or as much as $34,750, before taxes.

Take Advantage Of Tax-Loss Harvesting

Advisors will want to maximize the amounts of tax losses they can harvest for clients—enough to ensure the clients get the $3,000 annual net loss allowed. That will mean fine-tuning losses but also remaining maximally invested, which means helping clients determine what they might sell by year’s end.

Levine said the best way for advisors to maximize the value of tax-loss harvesting is to incorporate it into their year-round tax planning and investing strategy. “If you’re not using this, you’re so far behind the curve of where the industry is, you have to get it done right away,” he warned.

Crypto Is Not Subject To Wash Sale Rules

If you have clients who invest in cryptocurrency and have losses, “it almost always pays to lock in those losses.” And because there are no rules to prohibit it, they can buy the crypto right back, Levine said.

Unlike with securities, where wash sales prohibit a capital loss to be claimed if you turn around and buy the same asset within 30 days, wash sale rules do not apply to cryptocurrency, he added.