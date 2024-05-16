May 16, 2024

The Biden administration and the Internal Revenue Service are taking aim at donor-advised funds (DAFs) over concerns that the ultrawealthy are abusing the benefits that accrue from contributing to the tax-advantaged funds.

The IRS held two days of hearings earlier in May on the $230 billion DAF industry to investigate claims of abuse and give the public time to comment on its proposal to clamp down on perceived abuses.

The proposal introduced in November would broaden the type of accounts that would qualify as donor-advised funds and when 20% excise taxes will be applied to accounts and persons involved with DAFs.

The IRS also wants to expand the definition of donor advisors to include registered investment advisors, who assist clients with the selection and ongoing management of DAF assets.

The agencies would also impose new penalties on those who abuse the funds, including potentially investment advisors and donors themselves, who could get hit with a 20% excise tax.

President George Bush signed the law to create DAFs in 2006. Since then, DAF assets have grown to nearly $230 billion, surpassing the assets in private foundations.

There are now almost two million DAF accounts—nearly double the number that existed five years ago, according to the National Philanthropic Trust, a leading sponsor of DAFs.

While almost half of DAFs hold less than $50,000, according to a 2024 study from the DAF Research Initiative, the Treasury Department and the IRS are particularly concerned that large donors are investing significant sums in DAFs, letting the money grow exponentially and then misallocating the funds to charities that somehow benefit the giver.

Executives from a number of charities testified at the IRS hearing that the proposal would cut down on the amount of donations nonprofits receive at a time when charity is already declining, according to a report from the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The push to include investment advisors in the definition of donor advisors, who would be subject to enforcement, was also criticized, because donor advisors are banned from receiving compensation directly from DAF accounts, Kevin Carroll, deputy general counsel at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association testified.

SIFMA, a trade group that represents the securities industry, is asking the IRS to remove the language concerning investment advisors from the proposal.

A bipartisan group of 33 members of the House tax committee said in a recent letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the IRS proposal was too broad and warned that it would further dampen donations, especially if investment advisors are categorized as donor advisors.



“By making an investment advisor a donor-advisor, the regulations could severely restrict the role of an investment advisor, and thus lead to donors choosing other vehicles,” the lawmakers said.

The House members also worried that the IRS’s DAF definition is so broad it would subject public charities and community foundations to a more complicated regulatory regime.

They also took issue with the broader definition of “distribution,” which could subject a variety of payments to an excise tax.

“When the economy is good, donors can make substantial gifts to charity, both in cash and stock, and essentially ‘pre-fund’ years of charitable giving. During challenging economic times, the data show DAFs make grants at record levels and ensure local charities have the requisite resources to maintain their level of services,” the lawmakers said.