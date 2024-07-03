July 3, 2024

New York-based BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has launched a series of actively managed exchange-traded funds, including the first of four buffer ETFs, as well as a new active fund focusing on high-yield investments and another on U.S. equities.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ), which is the first in a series, launched this week. It tracks the share price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, its underlying ETF, according to the firm.

This buffer, or defined outcome, ETF protects the initial investment against 100% of the loss by using a series of expiring and new options. The fund has a cap of about 10.6% that limits the amount of upside potential for the fund, according to Rachel Aguirre, head of U.S. iShares product at BlackRock.

Buffer ETFs have been growing in popularity over the past five years. One of the reasons is the opportunity they provide for the six million people who are retiring every year who are looking to protect their income, Aguirre said.

“These are investors who, as they step into this next phase of retirement, they’re looking to protect the wealth they’ve built and they’re looking to generate income and growth within retirement,” she said in an interview.

The firm will launch three additional buffer ETFs at the end of each quarter for the next year. The caps and buffers will depend on market conditions, she explained.

Along with the initial launch of the buffer ETF series, BlackRock also introduced two actively managed ETFs: the BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (BELT) and the BlackRock High Yield ETF (BRHY).

“These launches are part of our active strategy at BlackRock,” said Jorge Del Valle, head of active investments for the Americas at BlackRock, in an interview. “We are continuing to bring more active ETF strategies to market given the increased demand from U.S. advisors, who are adopting and increasing their model portfolios usages.”

The high-yield ETF is a clone of the BlackRock High Yield Fund, a mutual fund that launched more than 10 years ago and has more than $22 billion in assets. It invests in non-investment-grade bonds with maturities to maximize total return, according to the firm.

The U.S. equities ETF is a new fund and uses the same strategy as the BlackRock Unconstrained Equity Fund, the firm said. It has the same investment team and philosophy but a different focus. Its strategy is to seek long-term growth by investing in high-conviction portfolios of U.S. equities.

Conservative Investors

In a portfolio, the buffer ETFs can help the more conservative investor by replacing a portion of core equity exposure to reduce risk, Aguirre said. Alternatively, investors could add to their equity allocation from their fixed-income exposure within a retirement portfolio.

“So, you can add to your equity allocation while keeping risk more or less in line within your portfolio,” she said.

As for the other ETFs, the high-yield ETF works as a building block toward a model portfolio. The U.S. equity fund can work as a replacement for a stock-picking strategy as well as in tandem with other aggressive investments, Del Valle pointed out.

“If you are looking for a higher octane, high potential alpha, differentiated strategy in the U.S. equities universe, you can complement your index exposure with this new active ETF that we’re launching,” he said.

The buffer ETFs have an expense ratio of 50 basis points while the U.S. equities ETF has a 75-basis-point expense ratio and the high-yield ETF’s is 45. They are all available on most major custodian platforms, according to the firm.

BlackRock is in an active ETF push and has rolled out similar products over the past year. The buffer series is part of the firm’s outcome-based suite of products that launched two years ago. The firm sees the buffer ETFs as an ideal product for investors still reluctant to get off the sidelines.

“These types of products are really interesting as a tool to help investors gain the confidence that they need to get back into the market to stay invested,” Aguirre said.

As for the active strategy, Del Valle explained that the current volatile market conditions make it an ideal environment for active management.

“We believe the macro environment right now is very beneficial to active managers,” he said. “We are focused on bringing our alpha-seeking capabilities at BlackRock to the right clients and in their vehicle of choice. That could be via a mutual fund, an active ETF, or a separately managed account.”