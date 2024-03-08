March 8, 2024

Bluespring Wealth Partners, an RIA acquirer backed by Kestra Holdings, has merged two of its partner firms to create a Florida hub with five locations across the states that oversee $1.4 billion in assets, according to a news release.

Retirement Wealth Specialists (RWS) and Security Financial Management (SFM) have been independently affiliated with the Austin Texas-based Bluespring since they were acquired in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The combined firm will retain the Security Financial Management brand, the release said.

“Bluespring has been instrumental in our ongoing growth and expansion over the last several years,” RWS President and senior advisor Mitch Walk said in a statement.

SFM Chief Operations Officer and Partner Keith Moore said the philosophies of both firms are in perfect alignment. “We’re looking forward to learning from one another as we continue to build a firm that our teams are proud to be a part of,” he said.

Bluespring Chairman Stuart Silverman said the combined firm “will strengthen the capabilities of SFM while securing the legacy of RWS. Bluespring is all about helping firms realize their potential and helping them to create enduring value.”