June 10, 2024

The BlueWater Group, a financial advisory firm based in Boulder, Colo., has joined UBS, UBS announced.

The firm is led by financial advisors Rory Lindquist and Lawrence Boyd. Their team includes Caroline Lewis, senior wealth strategy associate; Sharon Hart, senior registered team associate; and Kyle Krajewski, registered team associate. The team oversees more than $470 million in client assets, according to a press release.

Also last week, UBS announced that Cy Aleman has joined the firm as market director for Oregon in the Pacific Northwest Market.

Aleman will be based in the Portland area and will oversee the firm’s financial advisors and support staff located in the Bend, Eugene, Lake Oswego, Medford and Portland offices. He also will be responsible for expanding the firm’s business activities in Oregon and recruiting new advisors.

Prior to UBS, Aleman was with Amundi US since 2012, most recently as their divisional sales manager for the Western Division.

UBS also announced that the financial advisor team the Adams Group in Philadelphia has joined the firm. The team, which manages more than $170 million in client assets, is led by Mariam Adams and includes client service associate Albert Ortiz.

The Adams Group provides financial services to clients from diverse backgrounds with a focus on advising LGBTQ+ individuals, their families and allies, a press release said.

Adams was previously a senior financial advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in New York City. She has served on the board of advisors for the Gender & Family Project, which provides gender affirmation services and research to young people and their families.



