June 5, 2024

Brian Q. Severin has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Mutual of America Financial Group, a provider of retirement services and investments to organizations and individuals, the firm announced today.

John R. Greed, who previously held the title of president, continues to act as chairman and CEO.

In his new role, Severin will oversee Mutual of America’s daily operations, as well as continuing to have responsibility for leading the company’s long-term strategic plan initiatives.

Severin has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including extensive expertise in defined contribution retirement plan sales and marketing. He has held various leadership roles at Mutual of America and most recently served as senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Before that he served as executive vice president of sales operations and helped foster significant growth in the company’s overall client base and sales, the firm said.

“I am excited about this next chapter in my journey with Mutual of America. As always, our customers come first, and I’m committed to ensuring that the company continues to provide them with the retirement products, services and investments they need to prepare for a financially secure future,” Severin said in a statement.