November 22, 2024

Burney Advisor Services, a division of the Burney Company, has launched a series of model portfolios that mostly use active exchange-traded funds to capitalize on the growing interest in the investment vehicles.

Working with two other firms, Reston, Va.-based Burney created Powered by ETFs, five different model portfolios of varying risk tolerance from the most conservative to the most aggressive, according to Wayne Ferbert, senior managing director at Burney Advisor Services.

“Burney has years of experience running models for its existing clients,” he said in an interview. “The interaction effect and the modeling, that’s something we’ve had a decade of experience doing, and so being able to do it for other advisors is not a very long leap for us.”

The names of the models are “Conservative,” “Moderately Conservative,” “Moderate,” “Moderately Aggressive” and “Aggressive.”

The firm, which launched 50 years ago, has spent its existence creating model portfolios for its advisors. After launching its first actively managed ETF, the Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) two years ago, the firm saw the growing interest in active ETFs and partnered with Rayliant, a non-U.S. equities company in Pasadena, Calif., and Clough Capital Partners, a Boston-based alternatives firm, to introduce the new portfolios.

“Because we’ve built the infrastructure to support so many different advisors,” Ferbert said, “we can actually start pointing some of this infrastructure and other investment management capabilities [out toward] advisors and give them the ability to leverage what Burney does [which is] allow our investment management to extend beyond our own wealth management clients.”

The Powered by ETFs models consist of every asset class (including alternatives) and each of the three partner firms is responsible for the investments according to its specialty. Rayliant focuses on non-U.S. equities, while Clough works on alternatives and U.S. equities. Burney, which focuses on U.S. equities, also serves as the overall manager and has the authority to change managers and even allocation amounts, Ferbert explained.

The portfolios are available on the firm’s website for all advisors at no fee. In addition, those advisors who invest at least $25 million with the firm or in its ETF models can use its Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services for free. These offer custom-built stock research, buy/sell signals, models, and market commentary to RIA firms, according to Ferbert.

"A big part of this asset management revolution in the ETF world is the tax efficiency. … Managers are going to be active inside their funds without passing on any tax consequences to clients. That's why these wrappers are so much better than [separately managed accounts] or mutual funds. Given the advent and the push of active ETFs, it makes sense that someone would create this. So what we've created is a very tax-efficient asset allocation plan that advisors can lean into, especially if tax management is their preference."