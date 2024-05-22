May 22, 2024

Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, has launched a new practice to support business owners considering the sale or transitioning of their businesses.

According to a press release yesterday, Callan Family, which also serves family offices, foundations and endowments, also recruited industry veterans Jeff Getty and Lisa Clifford to lead the new operation, called the Business & Transaction Advisory Practice. Callan, of Philadelphia, has $5 billion in assets under management.

Getty and Clifford joined Callan this week as managing directors from Key Private Bank. They are tasked with educating owners on value optimization, exit option strategies and value enhancement through due diligence preparation, according to the release.

In essence, the executives will help Callan Family engage more deeply with business owners and advise on all areas of their businesses, including helping clients structure transactions to align tax obligations with their financial, philanthropic and estate planning goals.