May 23, 2024

Multifamily office RIA Caprock has announced the appointment of former NFL wide receiver Bennie Fowler III as the firm’s new director of strategic development.

Fowler, who has worked for more than two years in executive leadership roles and as a life coach, will be working with the Boise, Idaho-based firm’s advisory and support staff to help them in various capacities, according to Bill Gilbert, a co-CEO of the firm.

“He’s going to be working with our clients and our advisory teams ... connecting our advisors and our clients with service providers, with professionals that can help us execute on behalf of our families [and] making connections for our advisors in different markets,” he said, in an interview with Financial Advisor.

Fowler will serve as a jack-of-all trades in that he will work to recruit both prospective clients and other service providers to work with Caprock, he said. Throughout his career, Fowler has established several contacts in multiple service areas, according to Gilbert, and he will use those connections to promote Caprock.

“A big part of it will be just helping the marketplace to be aware of Caprock’s presence and helping those adjacencies be aware that we are a choice as a wealth manager for families that want to have that aligned experience,” he said.

Caprock is not anticipating that Fowler will focus on a particular area, but he does have recent experience with legal services, having just served as director of strategic advisory at the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich, which is based in Milwaukee. Caprock’s ultra-high-net-worth clients frequently need legal services, including for trust and estate planning and taxes, Gilbert noted.

The firm’s 21 advisors serve 400 families with more than $11 billion in assets under advisement.

Fowler, who is based in Colorado, will travel throughout the country to meet with Caprock employees, clients, and prospective clients, according to Gilbert. He will report to Jay Page, a managing director at the firm.

The firm was not necessarily looking for a strategic development director, but Gilbert said that when he saw the opportunity to bring Fowler on board, he had to take it.

“He’s a uniquely talented person and a uniquely driven person and that’s exactly what we look for,” he said. “He has the ethos that we look for of putting the client first and making sure that he’s bringing the resources to bear to help people and not in a sales way but solving problems on their behalf.”

Fowler, 32, retired from the NFL in 2020. He spent six seasons in the NFL, playing with the N.Y. Giants, the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos, where he was part of a Super Bowl championship team in 2015.

“There is an incredible opportunity to elevate how people view wealth management by emphasizing the importance of legacy through family, impact, and philanthropy,” he said, in a release. “Life is a team sport, and Caprock can be the best teammate for wealthy families and the advisors who serve them.”