November 21, 2024

Carson Wealth, the wealth management RIA arm of Omaha, Neb.-based Carson Group, is building out its presence in Minnesota after one of its partner firms acquired a Minneapolis concern and forged a new entity with $350 million in AUM.

The Carson Group’s partner firm, MAG Wealth Management of Paynesville, Minn., has acquired a separate Minneapolis firm, Ovation Wealth Advisors, and the merged companies will rebrand under Carson Wealth.

Carson Group will take a 30% equity stake in the new partnership, according to a press release. The new firm location will be the first location in Minnesota with a Carson Wealth brand name. The Carson Wealth arm will maintain its current locations in Paynesville, Little Falls and Minneapolis.

The companies didn’t disclose financial details of the acquisition.

One of the reasons for the merger, according to the release, was to addresses MAG Wealth’s succession planning issue. The MAG team of eight that will be joining Carson Wealth is led by Jeremy Willner, the firm’s founder and wealth advisor, and Hayden Willner, Jeremy’s son, who is also a partner and wealth advisor.

“This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our firm’s journey, offering a compelling path for us to overcome growth plateaus and secure our legacy,” Jeremy Willner said in a statement. “By aligning with Carson Group, not only are we enhancing our capabilities but also solidifying our commitment to our clients by ensuring a lasting legacy for our firm for years to come.”

Carson’s CEO, Burt White, in noting that the partnership expands Carson Group’s Midwest footprint, lauded the MAG team’s dedication to client service and multi-generational planning.

“Their expertise in inorganic growth strategies will enhance our entire network as we continue to evolve in this dynamic industry,” White said in a statement. “Our partnership exemplifies our commitment to empowering advisors by offering the scale, technology and operational support that enable firms to focus on client relationships and growth.”

The Carson Group, which manages $38 billion in assets, has more than 50 Carson Wealth locations.