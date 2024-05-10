May 10, 2024

Many individuals who are saving for their retirement are electing to either spend their money or give it away to heirs during their lifetimes rather than have it transferred through a will, according to several advisors.

Advisors said part of the reason is clients want to experience the joy of having wealth, and of sharing it with others.

“It’s more about the moments and experiences that they can create with their heirs, with their children, and with their grandchildren now and less about the dollar amount that they’re going to leave them,” said Jaymon Meilke, a wealth advisor at St. Joe, Mo.-based Gertsema Wealth Advisors.

While some clients are looking to share those experiences with their children during their lifetime, others want to just spend it on themselves and worry less about what they leave behind, advisors say.

“More and more folks are traveling more and they’re also talking about spending down their assets more instead of focusing on their legacy,” said David Tam, a financial advisor at Edward Jones. “[I'm] definitely seeing a trend in utilizing their wealth during their lifetime.”

Over the past three years, he has had clients change their beneficiaries or donate to charities now as opposed to waiting to when they die to pass along their inheritance.

“They want to feel that fulfillment while they’re alive versus having that wealth go to beneficiaries or go to charities after they pass,” Tam said.

There are those clients who are making the decision on whether to provide an inheritance to their children based on their work ethic, said Donnie LaGrange, wealth manager with Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management in Dallas.

He has clients who will share their inheritance with their children if they have worked hard and need financial help. They are less inclined to reward those who they perceive as lazy, according to LaGrange.

However, the “laziness” moniker could only be a matter of perspective, he said, as the work style of baby boomers is different from Generation Y. The younger generation may not have a real career but may have several side hustles. The boomers see that as being lazy or not contributing and they have a difficult time relating, LaGrange said.

“It doesn’t match their own experiences very well,” he said. “So, in those cases, we definitely see the parents deciding not to help fund college when they otherwise would.”

At the same time, Meikle said that some of his clients do not want to give too much to their children because they do not want them getting rich off their inheritance.

Some of the advisors point to the after-effect of the pandemic as a contributing factor to the change in attitude. After everyone could leave their homes, they began spending more aggressively and realized the importance of seizing the moment and not letting it go to waste.

“I think everyone being locked up ... for a while has led to this,” LaGrange said. “Covid moved the needle to this more experiential lifestyle as the goal instead of [the perfect house].”

Another reason is the awareness investors are having about their current financial picture. Crystal McKeon, a chief compliance officer with Houston-based TSA Wealth Management, said that more people are seeking help from financial advisors and are developing a financial plan.

“Financial planning has been a lot more at the forefront the last couple of years than it had been in previous years, and I think that provided people some comfort in knowing that they’re not going to run out of money, and they can share this,” she said.

While the end goal may have changed, financial advisors’ obligation has not, advisors say. They still need to work with their clients to understand what their goals are and be sure that they have the savings to accomplish those goals, whether it be to spend money on experiences with the family or spend money on themselves.

Even if the clients want to save for their children or for that elaborate family vacation, Christopher Cybulski, a financial planner at Round Rock, Texas-based Chrisholm Trail Financial Group, said that the client must always come first.

“I make sure they focus on themselves before they focus on adding experiences, or things helping family because they ultimately don’t want to be a drag on their family members,” he said. “We make sure any money they get, is set aside to take care of them first.”