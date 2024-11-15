November 15, 2024

Bitwise Asset Management has acquired institutional-grade ethereum staking provider Attestant Limited with $3.7 billion in staked assets, according to a press release.



The acquisition of London-based Attestant will boost Bitwise’s client assets above $10 billion and employee roll to more than 90 across the U.S. and Europe, the release said.



With the acquisition, crypto asset manager Bitwise, of San Francisco will add professional non-custodial staking alongside ETPs, hedge fund solutions, private funds, and separately managed account strategies, according to the release. Generally non-custodial staking providers like Attestant allow customers to participate in staking cryptocurrencies, or locking them up for a certain time, without relinquishing their assets or private keys.



“We want Bitwise to be the best possible partner to investors in the crypto space,” Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said in a statement. “This acquisition allows us to expand the ways we can help investors meet their objectives. The Attestant team and product are best-in-class, and we’re excited to build on this solution for clients.”

Attestant’s co-founders Sreejith Das, Ph.D., Jim McDonald and Steve Berryman, Ph.D., will join Bitwise, the release said.

Attestant’s team and products will be rebranded to form a new group in Bitwise called Onchain Solutions, or Bitwise OS. The group will focus on improving its existing ethereum services, building staking services for select additional protocols, and continuing to contribute to the open-source community, according to the release. Staking services through Bitwise OS will initially require a minimum stake of $10 million.

“We started Attestant in 2019 out of deep conviction that ethereum and public blockchains are the future, and our DNA of capital preservation, compliance, and reporting has always remained core to what we’ve built,” Das said in a prepared statement. “As we got to know Bitwise, we found a firm with those same values and found ourselves excited by the opportunity to do even more for clients as part of a larger firm.”