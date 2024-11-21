November 21, 2024

The Case for Active Strategies for Income & Risk Management

Investors and advisors are increasingly seeking options to address two key portfolio challenges:

Managing downside risk and Generating income regardless of Fed policy.

Options can help investors mitigate market risk and protect against losses. The options-trading category is dominated by passive strategies that often cannot adapt to changing market conditions or unduly cap upside potential over time. See how actively managed options strategies are well-suited to benefit investors through both downward and upward-trending markets.

Derivative income strategies can also be a powerful tool for investors seeking income across interest rate regimes. However, the majority of these strategies are powered by passively managed covered calls, which cap upside participation and may ultimately leave investors underwhelmed. Explore how an active approach to derivative income may be better positioned to mitigate both right trail and left tail risks.

Below is a full transcript of our call with the options experts at Swan Global Investments exploring how active strategies can help investors mitigate risk, generate income, and capture return in bull and bear markets alike.

Transcript

00:00:01 Melissa

Hello and welcome to today's CE accredited webcast delivering for investors in Bull and Bear markets sponsored by Swan Global Investments. This program has been accepted for one hour of Cle credits from the CFP board and for one CE hour towards SEMA. CPW ARA certifications. My name is Melissa Carter and I'm the multimedia.

00:00:21 Melissa

Director at Financial Advisor magazine and before we get started, there are a few things I'd like to mention. Please note that the information and insight that you get in this webcast are provided to you as an investment advisor representative and are not for public use.

00:00:34 Melissa

We encourage you to participate in the Q&A session at anytime during the presentation simply by typing your question into the Q&A widget that appears on your console and then clicking submit. Now, if you're interested in seeing additional resources, including today's full presentation, please click on the link in the resources widget that appears on your console. I think that's the number one.

00:00:55 Melissa

Question we get so the resources widgets on your console is where you find that and as a reminder, financial Advisor magazine offers a variety of content, educational webcast, presentations and conferences on important topics relevant to you and your clients. For more visit [email protected]

00:01:13 Melissa

Fa-mag.com. So our speakers for today's CEO accredited webcast are Mark Otto, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments and Rob Swan, who's the portfolio manager and Chief Operating Officer. And now let's kick off delivering for investors in bull and bear markets and I'm handing it over to you, Mark and Rob.

00:01:34 Marc

Great. Well, thank you and thanks everyone for joining us today. Thanks take an hour out of your day CS. The topic today will be option based strategies now on our title screen here, which you should be seeing. You'll see that Swans actually been running options based.

00:01:51 Marc

Did you use the things that we've always told people when it comes to options based strategies is that there aren't. There aren't the same people use options for different purposes. Sometimes people just lump all these different mutual funds and ETFs together and say like, oh, if they have options, they're all doing the same thing. Well, nothing could be further from the truth.

00:02:09 Marc

Options based strategies are used for different purposes.

00:02:13 Marc

Some people use them for hedging purposes, you know, protecting or mitigating downside risk. Other people use hedge options based strategies for income to help supplement their their yield needs. Now what we'll see in just a moment here is that both of these both of these services become very, very popular. They have become mainstream. When I first joined.

00:02:33 Marc

Swan Global Investments almost 10 years ago, options were still kind of on the periphery. People didn't care about them as much. They were seeing as a little bit more exotic. But based on these numbers here, we're going to see just how much the space has grown.

00:02:46 Marc

Now, Morningstar has evolved along with the options based industry. They actually have two separate categories, which they kind of classify their different types of strategies which which which we approve of. Now what they call the options trading category that's going to be your hedged equity ones so.

00:03:05 Marc

We've seen a lot of growth in this space, especially over the last five years. The green line shows the AUM and as of mid year that has now exceeded 100 billion in AUM. In hedging based options based strategies and the number of products you see that on the other axis. Those are the blue lines over 400.

00:03:25 Marc

So that's one way you can use options based strategies and that's what I'll be talking about later on my colleague Robbie. He's gonna talk about the other use of options based strategies and that's to generate income. They Morningstar calls that, that derivative income derivative income category and we've seen not quite but close to 100 billion in that as well. It's just north of 90.

00:03:46 Marc

We've also seen a lot of products in there as.

00:03:49 Marc

Well.

00:03:49 Marc

So I'm guessing one of the first questions that you know people think of when when this pops up is why? Why have we seen such explosive?

00:03:56 Marc

Growth and The funny thing is that the smoking gun, the reason for for the growth in both the hedging strategies as well as the derivative income strategies has the same culprit and that is this ultra loose monetary policy that we've seen since the global financial crisis back in O seven O 8. You want to look all the way back.

00:04:17 Marc

There what we saw were were were two major developments that that led to people moving away from bonds because historically bonds have traditionally done both of those things right. Bonds where your capital preservation piece bonds where you're.

00:04:32 Marc

Income peace but became really, really difficult under the last decade and 1/2 for bonds to fulfill that traditional role. The Orange Line is the Fed funds rate. So this is, you know, monetary conditions and obviously in the global financial crisis that was reduced to near 0 levels and and kept there for quite a long time.

00:04:53 Marc

And then slowly came up until we were hit with another huge crisis, the COVID crisis, and again, it bottomed out now eventually, eventually those rates did go up in 22 to to to help fight inflation. But for the longest time, there was simply no yield. There's no income there.

00:05:11 Marc

And also we had this huge bond buying program, the quantitative easing going on too to help supplement the the the low interest rate environment and that's the blue line. The blue line is the Fed balance sheet. Now quantitative easing was a very fringe concept. You know only the Japanese were doing it for the longest time.

00:05:31 Marc

The following those twin crises of the global financial crisis and then the COVID crisis, we saw the Fed balance sheet balloon up to $9 trillion.

00:05:40 Marc

So all that money had to go somewhere, right? There was so much liquidity out there and all that money flowed into just about every different asset class. What we have here is an illustration showing different broad asset classes going back to the COVID panic. And in this case, you know, we're looking at the S&P 500, but we're also looking at small caps.

00:06:00 Marc

We're looking at the growth value trade off. We're looking at in the national markets, emerging markets, bonds, high yields.

00:06:08 Marc

Reads commodities and what you'll notice here is because there is such this flood of money, so many trillions of dollars sloshing around that everything became very highly correlated. One of the things that you heard following the COVID crisis was the Everything bull market, where it just seemed like everything was going up.

00:06:29 Marc

All at once, but the flip side of that is things tend to go down at the same time, right? We saw that during the COVID panic, when everything seemed to be going in One Direction down. We saw that in the inflation bear market, where bonds because of those low yields had that huge duration risk and they went down almost in lockstep with stocks now.

00:06:49 Marc

Good news is that we've been moved past that. We've moved into this kind of soft landing stage in the last two years have been very good for for equity markets. But also you know now bonds have started to rally too. So all these things, you know the the fact that we have had these asset classes go up is certainly a good thing. But that diminishes the power of diversification.

00:07:10 Marc

You know, historically speaking, diversification was the primary risk mitigation technique that people use.

00:07:16 Marc

But here's the here's the thing. Diversification only works if your correlations are low. The whole idea is that you dampen volatility if you have things zigging and zagging at different points in time. But if everything's going in the same direction at the same time, well then diversification doesn't really offer the benefits that it should. So this has led people to explore.

00:07:37 Marc

Using other solutions and I'm talking of course about options based hedging, but before you know, I talk about the specifics. I believe we have a, a a question here.

00:07:48 Marc

More question.

00:07:49 Melissa

All right, so this is where the audience gets to participate. So here are the answers in the question. Do you utilize options, strategies, a yes for hedging B, yes, for alternative income source C yes for both hedging and income now and D no. But considering option strategy. So again the question is do you utilize option strategies?

00:08:13 Melissa

And Mark, we'll give them a couple of seconds to answer that question. We will see the results here soon.

00:08:22 Marc

Yeah, I'm gonna give it just one second for people to respond here. Now, historically, when we've asked this question, we've seen responses all over the board, which I like. I like the diversity of options, but one of the things that has surprised me sometimes is that people are often still haven't made that move yet. They haven't quite gotten to that comfort level where they started implementing either hedged equity strategies.

00:08:43 Marc

Or income strategies, but that's why we're here, right? We're here to learn. So let's take a look at what we've got. And hey, lo and behold, it seems like we've we've got a similar type of of of, of of results here, where there are lots of people who do want to learn more and do who are actively investigating this.

00:09:00 Marc

So let's go ahead and address the first topic here, which again I will cover and that's go ahead here. The idea of using put options to hedge your portfolio. So one of the great things about put options is that they are inversely correlated to the underlying investments.

00:09:20 Marc

Traditional diversification models have you putting your eggs in different baskets and then hoping, hoping that they move in different directions at different points.

00:09:28 Marc

Time. But here's the thing with put options, we know that they are inversely correlated to the to the underlying investment. The more and more of that that underlying investment goes down, the more those put options increase in value. And one of the things that you hear people talk about when it comes to options that is that they have this asymmetric payoff structure.

00:09:48 Marc

Well, what does that mean? Well, essentially what that means is that when the put options start.

00:09:53 Marc

Going into the money when they start adding value, they don't excel, they don't add value on a one to one basis for versus the underlying investment, they actually accelerate. So meaning that the more the the underlying investment goes down, the put options accelerate and and offset an ever increasing amount of the.

00:10:13 Marc

The downside in a hedge deck we type strategy, so This is why we believe that put options serve as a great risk mitigation tool that go above and beyond with diversification has been able to offer.

00:10:26 Marc

But here's the thing. When we take a look at all those various put option strategies, all those hedged equity strategies, which again just went over $100 million, The thing is that most of that growth, the majority of that growth has been been focused on just one type of hedged equity strategy. And I'm talking here about these kind of.

00:10:46 Marc

Offered outcome. These defined outcome type solutions that you hear.

00:10:51 Marc

Now I I happen to like these solutions, I think that it's gotten people comfortable with the idea of hedge equity. It's got people comfortable with the idea of options. But the problem is that there's lots of copycats in this space. Everyone's essentially crowded into the same trade, about 80% of the AUM and almost almost 3/4 of the products.

00:11:11 Marc

Are in this one type of trade, which is known as a put spread collar.

00:11:16 Marc

And I'll break that down. And sometimes when you, you know, you learn about option strategies, there's lots of new terminology, but the and I'll I'll explain what's going on with the put spray collar. But there are two drawbacks to know about when we talk about buffered outcomes or put spread collars that defined outcomes. There are two things. First of all, they do have open-ended.

00:11:36 Marc

Tail risk. Usually what they'll tell you is that if we, you know, we will, we'll hedge the 1st, 15% maybe 25% but beyond.

00:11:44 Marc

That.

00:11:46 Marc

We no guarantees, right? I mean, you're you're going to lose 1 for one with the market if if the market goes beyond that point. And the second thing about these put spread collars or the buffers is that they always say, well, you have a cap, right, you're going to get maybe 10% of the upside, 12% of the upside. But should the market be up 30%? Well, you're not going to get that.

00:12:06 Marc

30% you're explicitly.

00:12:08 Marc

Got. I've got a little diagram here which maybe I should have put up a second ago, is that that helps better explain this, but what we have here is the traditional hockey stick diagram that explains your different outcome scenarios with a put spread collar. And again, this put spread collars. What underpins lots of the buffer strategies. Lots of the defined outcomes now.

00:12:28 Marc

In this scenario, there's two good situations, 2 good outcomes and 2 not so great out.

00:12:34 Marc

The first is that section a zone A, and that's what I call the market participation zone. So if you're invested in one of these things and the markets up maybe 5%, seven percent, 8% maybe as much as 1115%. I mean, who knows you you will get that right? So that that's good and that is the put spread.

00:12:53 Marc

Power trade is that you have some market exposure to the upside.

00:12:57 Marc

And then the other thing that people like about these things is that if and when the markets sell off, you do have a degree of of downside risk mitigation. There is a floor there that says, OK, if the market's down maybe 15 percent, 20%, it varies from fund to fund that you won't experience those losses and that and that's good, right? Those are the two good outcomes.

00:13:17 Marc

Zone A and zone B. But when I was introducing this concept, I said, well, there are two things which are less.

00:13:23 Marc

Desirable 1 is that that cap to the upside if the market's up 30% like it's been over the last 12 months or so, well, you're gonna leave a lot of chips on the table. You're not gonna experience that upside. And conversely, if the market is down a lot like it was back in the global financial crisis or maybe the.com bust, well, you do have that.

00:13:43 Marc

Left tail exposure you have that Black Swan risk to the downside where yeah, the the the protection has run out. The put option is no longer hedging your portfolio and you will experience or you could experience some system downside there.

00:13:57 Marc

So again, there are some advantages here, but there are some disadvantages as well, and it's important to understand those as we go into these things.

00:14:05 Marc

And that's where Swan steps in here. Now, at the outset, I mentioned that Swan has been running hedged equity strategies for over a quarter of a century. We've been doing it since 1997, but one.

00:14:16 Marc

Of.

00:14:16 Marc

The key things is that we're actively managing our hedge exposure. We will take our put options, but we won't just pull them till expiration.

00:14:26 Marc

We will, we will actively trade those things to maximize their value and actually exploit market moves and I'll explain what I mean by that in just a second. But essentially what we're trying to do is create that dotted line type risk profile here where if the markets move up a lot or down by a lot, we're gonna hopefully have better outcomes than this buffered.

00:14:45 Marc

Strategy because the buffered strategy is a passive solution, it's passive. It's buy and hold.

00:14:54 Marc

And that's the only way that you know you can go out there and tell people like, yeah, if you buy this thing on day one and hold it for three and 65 days, then your cap's gonna be 13%. Then your downside is gonna be, you know, this and that the only way that you can say those things is if it's a passive investment and you don't trade it. But one of the things that Swan does is that we do actively trade and monitor.

00:15:14 Marc

And re hedge our positions and the way we do that is.

00:15:17 Marc

Through the use.

00:15:18 Marc

Of two year put options OK now.

00:15:22 Marc

Anyone who's worked with options before and maybe you know studied it for your series 7 what what you know is that every option eventually expires, right? If you buy an option, it's good for a certain amount of time, right? It might be a month. It might be a 1/4. They have daily ones now, right? That's kind of a new thing. They have options that expire every day. But The thing is.

00:15:43 Marc

Once it expires, it's worthless, right? It goes away. It just disappears. If it's not in the money you're going to.

00:15:49 Marc

It just it's as as worthless as a coupon that's that has expired on you. So what Swan does? That's a little bit different. A little bit unique is that we buy put options that go out for two years. We have this nice fat window to work with that goes all the way out for two years and that allows us to actively trade these things under different circumstances.

00:16:11 Marc

And let me give you what one of those circumstances are. Maybe we start the year and about 90% of our portfolio, 90% of our hedged equity strategy is going to be invested in the markets, right? We're going to have in in our, in the case of our ETF, 90% allocation to the S&P 500 ETF.

00:16:31 Marc

And with that remaining 10%, we're going to buy a put option that that doesn't expire for that full 2 year period.

00:16:38 Marc

Well, maybe. Maybe at the beginning or not. The beginning of year, maybe sometime in the middle of the year. The markets do indeed sell off like they did in 2022. Well, if that's the case, it's not going to be in 9010 ratio anymore, right? We would expect the S&P 500 ETF to go down in lock step with the market, but we would also expect those put options to accelerate.

00:16:58 Marc

In value, right, we talked about that asymmetric payoff structure. What we'll see is that those put options, the further the market goes down, these things really stop start popping in value.

00:17:08 Marc

So we might get to a situation here where we're no longer at our kind of strategic 9010 target. We might be more at a, you know, 35% put options and 65% in the S&P 500. And at that point following the sell off, we have a choice to make, right? We could sit around and do nothing and that's what the passive manager.

00:17:28 Marc

Do or we could be active, we could trade, we could rebalance. And that is what Swan does, right? So what we're going to do is going to take those put options, which are now deep in the money and very profitable for us. And we're going to sell them. We're going to cash in on their value and re hedge the market, right, because we always want to be hedge, we going to buy new put options.

00:17:48 Marc

But what we're going to do then is take the extra money, all the profits that we made in that put option and turn around and reinvest in the S&P 500.

00:17:56 Marc

Which just sold off by 2025%, right? So it's it's a simple process, right? It's this whole idea of selling high and buying low. We're we're we're when the markets sell off we sell our put option at the high point we buy the market at a low point and and and hope to rebalance and essentially capture that value there.

00:18:16 Marc

That's active management and that's what separates us from these more passive structures.

00:18:21 Marc

Now I have an illustration of that. Here I'm going to talk about the other way that we really hedge here in a moment, but this is 2022 and this we're just looking at the S&P 500 now, if you remember, 2022 is a ugly, ugly year. There's not allowed to be excited about there. The markets peaked on the 1st trading day, but then descended by quite a bit. It got into that bear market.

00:18:41 Marc

Territory and we did this process right. We took a portion of our put options and monetized them halfway through and rebalanced.

00:18:49 Marc

Months and increased our market exposure and then we did it again the second time in, in, in the around October when the markets got to a low point. Now we don't necessarily, we're not trying to time the market. We're not saying like this is the peak or this is the bottom. But so far we've been pretty say lucky sometimes better to be lucky than good. As far as getting.

00:19:09 Marc

Right at those low points and and doing these rehashes, maybe we can talk about what the triggers are in in a moment here. But yeah so far you know in 2022 in the down market that's what we did.

00:19:20 Marc

Now I mentioned that these put options have a a nice fat 2 year window to work with. So what we'll also do is that when we get close to the end of the year, when it gets around the holidays, December ish in in every year, we're going to go ahead and roll those put options over and hit send you the reset button because now we want to extend.

00:19:40 Marc

Back out to two years, right? In this case, if we had bought that put option and held it for for 12 months, well, it only has 12 months before it expires. We don't want to be holding on to that thing when it expires because it's gonna start losing value the closer and closer it gets the expiration.

00:19:55 Marc

So what we do then is regardless, regardless if the markets up, down or flat throughout the course of the year towards year end, we're gonna go ahead and and cash in all of our put options and re hedge at mark at at the at the year end.

00:20:08 Marc

Values.

00:20:09 Marc

And enter the new year with a new two year window to.

00:20:12 Marc

Work with. OK, so let's see how this works.

00:20:15 Marc

On the upside, too, so 2022 was obviously a down year here. Here's what it looked like in, in this bull market that we.

00:20:22 Marc

Well, last year was a good year in the markets and in fact it was so good we got to the point where we were saying like, hey, let's go ahead and ratchet up our level of protection. Let's go ahead and in September, about midway through September, we're going to go ahead and buy a new put options that are closer to where the market is. So we did that. That's the first red arrow.

00:20:42 Marc

And then we came to year end.

00:20:44 Marc

And towards year end, we said, all right, well let's roll it over. So we have a nice #2 year window to work with. So we enter 2024 with new put options at current market levels to to to enter this the the 2024 well 2024 was even better than 2023 and we got to a point in the market.

00:21:04 Marc

This this is through the end of the quarter here we're in.

00:21:08 Marc

July Mid in July and then just recently and at the end of September we said, hey, let's go ahead and ratchet things up and put it a higher strike price on our put options and then we'll see what happens in the fourth quarter of this year. Now, I don't know what's gonna happen in the fourth quarter of the year. We got lots of things to worry about with the election and whatnot, but we went ahead and ratcheted up.

00:21:28 Marc

Our our put.

00:21:29 Marc

Levels to the areas that they would be if it was a brand new year.

00:21:35

So this is.

00:21:36 Marc

What I'm talking about active management, right? We're not just buying and holding these things and letting them run. We're we're trying to be smart about it and and and and lock in the different levels of where our strike prices are. And this has always been Schwan's process. We've been doing it for 2027 years.

00:21:49 Marc

We've been.

00:21:50 Marc

Running Smas, we have mutual funds, but we also have ETFs now and and this has been our most popular product. You know obviously ETS people are really moving their in the way for mutual funds. EGD is our mutual fund which is coming up on its four year track record and it has all these characteristics that we're talking about.

00:22:13 Marc

We're seeking long term growth capital seeking to mitigate the market risk. We're always invested, always hedged, but then what we're doing is we're actively managing those, those put options and you can see here.

00:22:27 Marc

The the the results that we get are right what you would expect the Burgundy colored line, that is the S&P 500, the blue line is the Barclays egg and I guess Bloomberg egg these days and the gold line, the gold line is our solution, HD, the hedged equity and you're never going to get.

00:22:47 Marc

All the upside right with the hedge.

00:22:49 Marc

Check.

00:22:50 Marc

Solution you're you're outperforming in the bull market, but as long as you can capture you know 5060%, maybe even more that then we're we're happy and this year that's what we've been able to do this year. We've captured it just over 60% not quite but close to 2/3 of the up market and in historical years going back 21.

00:23:10 Marc

2223 we've also delivered on those types of capture ratios, so, so far, so good. With this, it's fulfilling that role of of a hedged equity portfolio, but it's doing it in a unique way, which is this concept of active management.

00:23:26 Marc

And I think I've probably hogged the mic enough here, so at this point I'm going to go ahead and let Rob discuss the other use case for options, which is going to be generating income.

00:23:40 Rob

Thanks, mark. So I'm going to take a step back and just remind you of that first chart that Mark showed, which was really the massive growth that we've seen in the options based space and Mark point.

00:23:53 Rob

To fiscal and monetary policy as the major drivers of in the wake of the financial crisis, as the major driver of that growth and on the kind of hedged equity side with these buffered outcome strategies kind of leading the pack, we've seen over $100 billion pile into that space in a very short period of time.

00:24:13 Rob

Most of it actually occurring in the last several years.

00:24:16 Rob

Years. But if you remember the second portion of that chart talked about options based income strategies and we saw similar growth in option based income strategies. Not quite as much many dollars, but I think it was 80 between 80 and $90 billion has piled into that space as well.

00:24:36 Rob

And why is that Mark explored that and said, you know, talking about fixed income bonds were the traditional source forever moderate portfolio theory 6040. I mean they are embedded.

00:24:48 Rob

In our entire system, in our view of how you're supposed to construct the portfolio for a diversified portfolio that can give you downside risk protection, but diversification. And I would point to the fact that.

00:25:03 Rob

Bonds for over.

00:25:05 Rob

40 years delivered in the seven and 9%.

00:25:08 Rob

Range in terms of returns. Those are phenomenal returns and they did a lot to be able to shore up the portfolio and really make the 60407030 portfolio work. But then you get into a situation where interest rates are driven down near zero and bonds.

00:25:26 Rob

My favorite term is a return free source of risk. They're not really providing too much return for the risk that you're taking. You're very subject to interest rate increase, which we saw which really trashed the bonds. Now I know interest rates have come up quite a bit.

00:25:45 Rob

In terms of trying to curb inflation, but there's a heck of a lot of pressure on the Fed to reduce interest rates again and to get us back down to these lower rates. So I might argue that we have a really good chance.

00:26:00 Rob

Of bonds going right back where they were, or in that same ballpark where they're really not providing a huge amount of return, even outpacing inflation. So that's what's really driving a lot of the interest in this alternative options based income space. And there's there's many alternatives in that particular space.

00:26:21 Rob

In terms?

00:26:21 Rob

To rent, you know, looking for dividends, premium collection is the one that we're gonna be dealing with here. And in particular covered call strategies. So just to remind everybody, a covered call strategy is where you're buying equity and then you are selling call options to generate additional premium when you sell an option.

00:26:42 Rob

You collect premium and then those two pieces combined are the covered call strategy and we're gonna get into a little bit more detail on how that works in the next several slides.

00:26:55 Rob

Now, one of the things that we noticed when we looked at this space and we've been, we've been trading options, actively managing options in hedged equity since 1997 when we looked at this particular space, this derivative income space, one of the things that we noticed that most of the strategies out there have at least one.

00:27:14 Rob

1.

00:27:15 Rob

Of its components, if not both as passive elements, so the equity can be either active or passive and the options trading could either be active or passive. So an example of a passive equity portfolio would be investing in, let's say the S&P 500 SP Y.

00:27:35 Rob

Brian, when you get all the diversification there, but you're investing in one security that is providing you index based solution passively held on the.

00:27:45 Rob

Index now in those 500 companies that are in the SP500, so options can also be index based. So you can sell or buy an option on the S&P 500 SP Y for example and that is another passive approach in terms of the trading of options.

00:28:05 Rob

And then what do you do with those options once you're holding them? Are you just buying them or selling them and holding them all the way to expiration and then resetting them? That would be a.

00:28:16 Rob

Process of trading strategy and that's similar to what Mark was talking about when he was talking about the buffer and outcome strategies. So if we look at the kind of world before we jump into some of the weeds here, you can look at two different pieces. You can look at the underlying investment and is it, is it passive on the left hand side?

00:28:37 Rob

Like an index based solution.

00:28:39 Rob

Even or is it active individual stock selection? You could look at the option side and again similar similar view. You could look at whether you are systematically writing options on an index or on the far right as an active. Are you writing and managing options on individual equities.

00:28:59 Rob

And then actually adjusting those positions or changing the way that you trade those, depending on the existing market conditions?

00:29:09 Rob

So before we jump into the weeds, we have a polling question here, so I'm going to.

00:29:13 Rob

Turn it over to Melissa for a second.

00:29:15 Melissa

Sure. Yeah. The question is, do you utilize derivative income strategies to complement or diversify portfolio income sources? So your options are a yes, as a complement to traditional equity B, yes, as a complement to fixed income C yes, as a complement to both traditional equity and fixed income D possibly.

00:29:35 Melissa

I need more information and eat. No, I don't. So go ahead and answer the question which is do you utilize derivative income strategies to complement or diversify portfolio income sources?

00:29:50 Melissa

We'll give it a few seconds. Yeah, while people answer.

00:30:01 Rob

OK, let's see what the results are.

00:30:08 Rob

OK, we have quite a bit of mixture. It's almost a tie across every one of these other than no, I do not, I guess is leading the pack here. So I think what is interesting to me, just like what Mark said, I think the number was somewhere around 50% of the respondents said that they are not using options based.

00:30:27 Rob

Hedged equity as a way of protecting.

00:30:30 Rob

Being for against downside. So here we have slightly less but 37%. So it seems like there's still a heck of a lot of opportunity for these strategies to grow, and I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see those numbers that would that Mark showed in the first couple of charts exceed the $100 million mark.

00:30:50 Rob

And really still move up. Maybe they're moving up into the, you know, 100 to $200 billion, which is tremendous amount of interest in this space. So let's let's move forward a little bit here and let's kind of dive into some of the weeds. But before I leave this this survey.

00:31:09 Rob

Well, I I just like to comment one of the things that I guess, 2 questions since I've been at Swan that are the two most popular questions that I get asked are when is the best time to hedge a portfolio. And I always laugh at that a little bit and answer by saying well before you lose all your money because we're it's all about risk management.

00:31:30 Rob

But in reality, with active management, we're really not in hedged equity looking for a market sell off to provide the benefit we're looking to provide as much upside as we possibly can, but also having the right protection in place should the market see.

00:31:46 Rob

The second biggest question that I get asked is do you guys offer an income strategy you guys have been trading option since 1997. It would make sense that you would be looking at this space and what I could tell you is several years ago we started a strategy, a covered call SMA strategy in this particular.

00:32:06 Rob

Space to really.

00:32:07 Rob

Incubate what we have recently launched and that we're going to talk about here, so.

00:32:13 Rob

I would this poll question this SLZ here is the name of the ETF that we launched and we launched this ETF. As I said after incubating this, a strategy that is a similar strategy as a covered called income strategy in this space SLZ.

00:32:33 Rob

As a six month track record, right now we launched it at the end of February and we'll get into some of his performance. But now I can answer that. Yes, we do have an income strategy and what we have, look what we're looking to do is focusing on that active space that we the same as what we're doing on the hedged equity side.

00:32:54 Rob

So by doing that, what it's a covered cost strategy has got really 3 components that are providing that are that are providing the total return in the strategy. One of them is we want to have quality equity, we could be investing in something like the S&P 500 and we know the SB500 has delivered really good diversified returns. But when we're talking about an income.

00:33:14 Rob

Strategy. We really want to choose equity that really has a a great chance of delivering.

00:33:21 Rob

Sound capital appreciation with good dividend. So that would be the second point. So quality equity giving your capital appreciation, dividends, providing income but then using options in, in, in an active manner in order to on the individual stocks in order to provide higher income potential.

00:33:42 Rob

Again, focusing on total return.

00:33:46 Rob

So I want to talk a little bit about the covered call strategy and how that works. Mark went into looking at a buffered outcome strategy and so these charts are somewhat similar. It almost looks like the right hand side of the curve of what Mark was showing on the buffer income strategy. So if we focus first on the passive covered.

00:34:05 Rob

Well, which is what most of the.

00:34:08 Rob

Space we have found, is investing in and active and managing in a passive manner that we see on the right left hand side. So what you're doing is you are holding underlying equity, if it's passive equity, maybe it's the SB500 and you are selling a call.

00:34:28 Rob

That are at the money or slightly out of the money and you are getting a certain amount of premium. You're you're you're collecting money for selling that call. You might be selling something one month out and then you are holding that to expiration.

00:34:43 Rob

Which which basically establishes this red line that you see here. So you can see the red line is above the dotted line, which is the underline equity. So you are increasing your return.

00:34:56 Rob

Versus the underlying equity where you see the red line above the dotted line, but what you could see is if the market is going up, then you've got this hard cap in place and that hard cap may not be bad if the markets up one or two percent, you may still be ahead of the market, but the problem is when the market is up significantly.

00:35:16 Rob

You give away 100% of the upside of that underlying equity. So in a case where the market might be up 2025%, if you're only up 789 percent, it is very likely due to the fact that the options that are being written, the calls that are being written on this portfolio are capping.

00:35:36 Rob

The upside in this passive manner.

00:35:40 Rob

Again, as a reminder, not only is a systematic writing of the same trade a passive approach, but you would take this all the way to expiration, which basically means you have no opportunity to really take advantage of what the market is doing.

00:35:59 Rob

And adjusting the trades or deciding which trades to enter based on what the market is doing.

00:36:06 Rob

Again creating a hard upside cap, Swans approach is quite different, but very similar to what we do on the hedged equity side and we're trying to adjust that hard cap to give us an opportunity to get a lot more upside capture ratio. You've got great names in the portfolio we want to deliver as much upside as we possibly can.

00:36:27 Rob

We think it's very important.

00:36:29 Rob

For optimal returns to actively manage those positions based on existing market conditions. So what are we talking about doing? Again, we're trying to not provide that upside cap and we're trying to adjust these positions and choose which positions which calls to sell and when to sell those.

00:36:50 Rob

Calls to give us the best chance for upside and the best total return.

00:36:56 Rob

Now got a lot going on on this chart. This is a passive approach. This is not what Swan is doing, but this is an example of what many of the passive covered cost strategies are doing and what we're looking at here is we have in the background we have the market moving. That's what you see as this.

00:37:17 Rob

The the mountain chart here and then we have these red and green bars and this is the calls that that this strategy would be selling. So you could see first of all.

00:37:30 Rob

That the calls are basically all the each of these bars are the same width they're being entered in a systematic manner, maybe at the beginning of the month, and they're being held all the way through expiration, so they all have the same width. They're basically being sold at the same distance out of the money.

00:37:50 Rob

To make it a systematic trade.

00:37:53 Rob

Nothing is done with these positions. While these positions are being held, but they're being taken all the way, all the way to expiration, and the strategy is always risk on meaning. There is no times where you're not gonna be selling a call in this particular strategy. So what you could see in this case where the market is moving up, you could see that the.

00:38:13 Rob

Are the the rectangle is colored red? Because if the markets are moving up.

00:38:20 Rob

When you have sold a call, then you're going to lose money on that particular trade and then in the second rectangle you lose money again, the 3rd rectangle, you lose money again. Finally you get up to a high point in the market and the market has a decline. That's where the first winning trade happens in this example.

00:38:40 Rob

And then you repeat the process, lose again, win again on the on the second green bar, and then basically you have two other losing scenarios where the market is rallying. So this systematic.

00:38:54 Rob

Approach we don't believe is going to provide the best returns and if I wanted to use an analogy, if you were trying to cross a street that is crowded, cars are coming by and you were to let's say try to cross the street in 10 second increments and hope you don't get hit, you may actually get across the street.

00:39:16 Rob

Faster, but we think that it is important to be looking at what's coming and to make decisions on what you're trading when you're getting into the trade. When you're getting out of the trade and whether you ought to even be crossing at all, you know, in order to give you the best type.

00:39:30 Rob

The return so in the next chart I'm showing an alternative example and you could see that this looks quite a bit different.

00:39:38 Rob

We have different width bars.

00:39:40 Rob

We are potentially selling at different strikes, different out of the money. We are sometimes not even in a trade. And how are we making those decisions where we're looking at the individual name, what's happening in that individual name in order to decide on when to enter that trade.

00:40:01 Rob

What trade to put on?

00:40:02 Rob

When to take profits and get out of the trade, when to adjust the trade in order to give ourselves more upside. And so in the first example you could see we have a winning trade, the green rectangle, and then the next red rectangle. The market rallies and we start to lose money on that trade.

00:40:22 Rob

So what do we do? We adjust that position. We move the strike up, we give ourselves more room, more opportunity to actually turn that trade into a winner or reduces, reduce any losses that are in that trade. Now we have to do it again.

00:40:37 Rob

In this particular scenario, and in that case, we're holding it for longer. That's why the bar is wider and we end up profiting on that last adjusted position that we have that helps to salvage this particular trade, providing maybe less losses or even a potential profit here. And then you see.

00:40:58 Rob

A scenario where we're not in the market at all, 2, two or three examples here, so this active approach we think it makes sense. Our experience since 1997 has shown us that you need to make adjustments and trade based on the what, what the market is actually doing.

00:41:17 Rob

And what these individual names, the opportunity that they're providing and the goal again is to provide as much sustainable upside from these great underlying names that you're holding in the portfolio.

00:41:30 Rob

I'm going to turn my attention now from the options and speak a little bit to the stock selection because as we talked about, you can be active in both the stock and in the options. You could be passive in the passive case, you might be investing in the S&P 500 and just buying that one security.

00:41:49 Rob

In our case, we have chosen to partner with O shares, so 1 is not a stock picker. We are an option expert, but we decided to partner with O shares because we wanted to find a firm that has a long history of providing alpha and has proven themselves at selecting stocks and so we.

00:42:10 Rob

Had O shares build us a custom index based on their very popular OU SA.

00:42:15 Rob

Index that we start where they start with 500 of the largest U.S. stocks, SB500, and they pair that down to the top 100 based on quality volatility and yield that is their O USA index. We further refine that had them refine that to look at the top ranked stocks.

00:42:36 Rob

By looking at dividends and a history of dividend growth to come up with 50 individual names that we believe have the best opportunity to.

00:42:45 Rob

Provide really good capital appreciation, but also providing good dividends for this income strategy and this also provides us with 50 individual names where we can write options on those individual names at different times. We don't have to be writing on each individual name at all times.

00:43:06 Rob

It gives us more hands to.

00:43:08 Rob

Play if you will.

00:43:11 Rob

Now, these aren't just value oriented names. You could see from the top 10 holdings here that we've got Microsoft and Apple and Eli Lilly, JP Morgan, Verizon. So a lot of really good names that we believe can supplement the the the performance to provide really good capital appreciation.

00:43:32 Rob

And give us a broad number of securities in order to write options and hopefully supplement the returns, provide better returns and higher upside.

00:43:47 Rob

The the last thing I'll kind of mention on choosing individual names is that when you write options on individual names, individual names have higher volatility. So as a result, what I've highlighted here in red in this rectangle is the ability, the amount of premium that is available.

00:44:07 Rob

When you're writing.

00:44:09 Rob

Options on these individual names, and you can see that these numbers are pretty high. They're in the kind of six percent, 5% all the way up to 1624%. This provides a good source of fuel for writing options and generating option premium versus if we were to be writing.

00:44:30 Rob

On the SB500 you could see that.

00:44:33 Rob

Because it's a diversified index, the premium that's available is much lower at 1.6%. Another reason why by by having an equity based portfolio that is individual names and writing on those individual names we believe is a better way to go.

00:44:53 Rob

So once again, we have Swan global investments providing active management based on our 26 years of experience on the option side partner with O shares who has proven themselves to deliver alpha on the equity side. We believe that this active active approach is going to provide a better result.

00:45:13 Rob

Higher upside capture ratio and more sustainable returns that that can support the best income strategy.

00:45:25 Rob

This strategy has been now running for six months. We've had our six month track record just fairly recently and what we'll focus in on here is that we are our returns through 2/26 here this I guess this is basically just, yeah.

00:45:45 Rob

Since two since 2:26 but our returns since 2/26 are 11.16% versus the S&P 500 at 14.6%, that's over a 70% capture ratio on that underlying.

00:46:00 Rob

Or versus the S&P 500 we have, we believe that the strategy has delivered according to its promise. It's very new, but as I said that Swan has been running these strategies since 1997 in terms of actively managing option strategies, so.

00:46:20 Rob

If I wanted to summarize here, options are now mainstream. They're being used for both hedging and for income. Swan has options in both of these categories. Most of the growth that we've seen is in the passive space, not the active space. We've been leading the pack since 1997.

00:46:40 Rob

We take a unique active approach in the management of options in both our hedging strategies and our income strategies. We think that this has tremendous benefits to the shareholder, to investors, to provide better overall returns, better protection, more upside capture rates.

00:47:02 Melissa

All right, we got another question and this is do you believe H e.g. D or SLZ would fit within your client portfolios and allocation models, so your options are a, yes, I think HGD would be a good complement to existing allocations. B, Yes, I think SCL Z.

00:47:20 Melissa

Would be a good complement to existing ally.

00:47:22 Melissa

Nations see yes, both would be good complements for existing allocations. Indeed possibly. But I need more information and this is something that these guys will take with them. We won't see the results of these. But again go ahead and answer the question. Do you believe HGD or SCL Z would fit within your client portfolios and allocation?

00:47:42 Melissa

Model. So we'll give them a few minutes to address that question.

00:47:49 Melissa

Few minutes, a few seconds I guess.

00:47:55 Marc

Yeah. Do you believe we still have some time for a Q&A? I think we finished right on the 50 minute mark, but that we still have another 10 minutes for Q&A. So that that's great. Do we have some questions coming in?

00:48:05 Melissa

We sure do. All right. So the first question goes to Rob, which is what is the cost of long term hedging.

00:48:07 Marc

Next one.

00:48:13 Rob

That's a that's a great question. You know, if you were buying insurance on your house or your car, I mean, I've had insurance on my my house since I've owned a house, but I've never had a claim. And so that's definitely a sunk cost and a lot of people believe that hedging is really costly over the long run.

00:48:33 Rob

And it definitely has a cost when the markets are going up.

00:48:37 Rob

I would basically say that is OK if your underlying equity is going up significantly and you're able to lock in those gains. But what I think is really interesting is that if you look at the markets selling off and us going through this active process of monetizing the hedge, selling the hedge high when the markets are selling off.

00:48:57 Rob

And then buying more equity when the markets are low and going through that full market cycle, what we found is that the hedging is a lot, lot lower than what you may think and in many cases through those full market cycles, hedging could actually be a net profit.

00:49:12 Rob

Center I think since 1997 we've had more bull markets than we have had bear market period. So we're a little bit offside on the total full market cycle balance, full market cycles. But I think that we're probably in the three to 4% annualized over that entire period of time.

00:49:32 Rob

Which is probably much lower than most people would believe, but I think it's really about winning by not losing big. And I think that the cost of protecting the Super valuable.

00:49:43 Rob

Asset that you have, which is your investment, your portfolio that's gonna allow you to retire is well worth what you do with your house life health car, which is protecting to the downside.

00:49:56 Melissa

All right. Next question is from Mark, our swan strategies replacement or a complement to similar but passive strategies.

00:50:05 Marc

Yeah, I think it could be either way. That's that's an implementation question. You know quite a few people if you think about traditional portfolios, we'll do kind of a hybrid approach between passive investments and say for example, the S&P 500, it's very predictable. You know what you're going to get, but they also seek to augment their portfolio with some active managers too.

00:50:26 Marc

People, they really believe in say, yeah, these have a a good process. So I think that analogy extends to what we're trying to accomplish here. I mean, one of the things I'm not, I'm not trying to say buffers are bad, these buffered outcome solutions are bad. In fact, I think they have lots of advantage.

00:50:40 Marc

This and one of the advantages that people like are that is that level of use word certainty, but that that high degree of confidence that you have that yes, you know these are the buffer zones, these are the caps and you know you could tell your client this is what to expect in the one year period, but then you can augment that right you could you could put our types of solutions in there with the active.

00:51:00 Marc

Management, because you know there's no one solution that's gonna work the best in every single environment. And you know, why not diversify amongst your managers and and and incorporate something like Swan, whether it's active management on both the hedging side, on the income side to improve your passive allocations?

00:51:19 Melissa

Question. And this is for Rob. You have emphasized active management. Can you provide examples where active management made a difference?

00:51:29 Rob

So I think that the the best example, the poster child of what we're trying to do is going back to what Mark was talking about this opportunity that we have to hedge the portfolio when the markets are down. So the HGD, the ETF that we've been talking about was launched at the end of 2020, but we've been running strategy since 1997.

00:51:51 Rob

And so I wanna take everybody back.

00:51:52 Rob

To 2008 and 2009 scenario because in that particular case the market was down 25% going into October of 2008, we executed a RE edge. The market continued down. We participated in a little bit more, but those rehashes that we did.

00:52:12 Rob

Both in October of 2008 and then again in in March of 2009 allowed us to buy so many additional low cost S&P 500 SP Y shares that we were already back in the black making money in July of 2009. The mark.

00:52:30 Rob

It took 4 1/2 years to get back to that same level. That is what we're trying to do. That is what I would say is is why you want active management. You know, take advantage of those market conditions and put ourselves back on firm footing and back to earning money.

00:52:50 Rob

As soon as possible.

00:52:53 Melissa

And other questions come in the enhanced dividend ETF is very new. Why should I invest now versus watching and waiting for a longer track record?

00:53:02 Rob

The the ETF is indeed fairly new six months. I think that if you look at the performance, it's right in line with what we would expect from our active management. We've been very happy with the performance and we attribute a lot of that performance to the active management of those options.

00:53:22 Rob

We also have been, as I said, writing a similar strategy for the past several years that led to our launch of the ETF.

00:53:31 Rob

So if anybody is interested in seeing some of that information, we definitely can provide that. And then I would finally point back to the fact that options actively managing options. This is nothing new for Swan. We've been doing this since 1997. And so the only thing that's really new.

00:53:50 Rob

Is us applying our expertise skills process to an income strategy which was really by popular demand in in terms of us launching it. So we're super excited that we are offering something that is.

00:54:05 Rob

Unique from the mainstream passive approaches and we think that everybody it would definitely be worthwhile to look at these strategies and and and potentially add them to your portfolio which Speaking of which I will mention as a as a closing comment that we often get.

00:54:26 Rob

Questions.

00:54:27 Rob

You know, regarding where hedged equity fits into your portfolio and one of the best ways we could answer that is by doing a model analysis. So anybody who is interested in a free model analysis and is willing to provide us with a sample model, we will show you how hedged equity.

00:54:47 Rob

And impact the portfolio and just type analysis into the chat and we'll be sure to get back with you and and provide that free analysis for you.

00:54:59 Melissa

Sounds good. Well, that is all the questions I think you hit the on the last question. You answered it right there. So anything else you'd like to say before I close it out?

00:55:09 Marc

You know, I might add one thing there. When when it comes to the question about the income fund SLZ, Rob mentioned how we've done relative to the S&P 500 and and we do compare ourselves to the S&P 500, but really the primary benchmark there is a benchmark known as the BXM.

00:55:29 Marc

Which is the call writing and.

00:55:30 Marc

Decks and essentially what that is, is passive exposure to the S&P 500 and that kind of passive call writing. And we've actually outperformed that. We've outperformed that by about 100 plus basis points since inception. Now again, small sample size we've been around for about seven months now, but so far so good at that. We are actually exceeding that that benchmark.

00:55:51 Marc

Which is the primary benchmark.

00:55:56 Melissa

All right. Well, fantastic. Well, I'll go ahead and and and, you know, respect of everyone's time on behalf of all of us at Financial Advisor magazine, we would like to thank Swan Global Investments for their time and insights as well as our speakers and attendees for joining us today to learn more about Swan Global investments. Please visit Swan Global investments.

00:56:14 Melissa

Dot com. That's Swan global investments.com. Or call one of their business consultants at 972-382-8901. And as a reminder, this webcast will be made made available on demand in the coming days to attend any of our upcoming webcast. Please visit fa-mag.com back slash web.

00:56:32 Melissa

Yes. And Please note that CE credits are only available for live webcast. Attendees who report via via our Continuing Education Center for up to 10 days following the live event. So For more information, including frequently asked questions, head on over to our CEO Center on the fa-mag.com homepage, we appreciate it and we hope you have a fantastic rest of the day.