November 21, 2024

A high-ranking Republican congresswoman has accused the Department of Labor of secretly helping plaintiffs’ attorneys in their battles with private employee pension plans by leaking confidential client information.

The department “secretly shared” confidential information involving at least six employee benefit pension plans with a plaintiffs’ law firm known for pursuing class action lawsuits against fiduciaries, according to the Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican and chairwoman of the House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce. She made the accusation in a letter to the DOL’s inspector general today.

Foxx demanded that the inspector general, Larry D. Turner, investigate the leaks, which she said occurred under the “guise” of an investigation conducted by Employee Benefits Security Administration.

Foxx claimed that in the course of that investigation, Michael R. Hartman, counsel for the DOL’s New York Regional Solicitor’s Office, shared information with Cohen Milstein, a law firm known for pursuing class action lawsuits involving employee retirement benefits plans, to use in a lawsuit against a fiduciary of the plans.

Bloomberg Law reported late Wednesday that this was all part of an information-sharing agreement with Cohen Milstein, which was discovered by the Groom Law Group earlier this year as part of discovery in a breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit brought by Cohen Milstein against Groom’s client Envision Management Holding Inc. and its employee stock ownership plan.

A federal magistrate assigned to the lawsuit criticized the information-sharing agreement that the DOL has with Cohen Milstein, saying it allows the department to “litigate in the shadows,” Bloomberg reported.

Neither DOL nor Cohen Milstein responded to a request for comment.

Companies targeted by DOL investigations and class action lawsuits involving their benefits plans “have long suspected that DOL has secretly shared information with class action law firms to give them a leg up in federal litigation, although this appears to be the first time such a cozy relationship has come to light,” Foxx said.

She added that the DOL “appears to be working in concert with plaintiffs’ attorneys to circumvent the discovery protections of the [Federal Rules of Civil Procedure] by conducting a fishing expedition under the guise of an EBSA investigation and then supplying confidential information to plaintiffs’ attorneys for use in private litigation against plan fiduciaries.”

When an employee benefits plan fiduciary shares information with the administration as part of an investigation, the plan fiduciary should have no reason to fear the information “will be back-channeled to a class action lawyer and used against it,” she continued.

Foxx asked Turner to ensure that the Employee Benefits Security Administration immediately take steps to protect the confidentiality of information gathered during investigations.

The veteran lawmaker also asked the agency to reassure employee benefits plan fiduciaries that their cooperation during investigations “will not lead to coercive actions” from plaintiff’s attorneys.

She further asked Turner to publish a public report on his investigation.

Fred Reish, a lawyer and partner at Faegre Drinker who works with benefits plans, said that in his work with the DOL, the representatives have been careful about disclosing confidential information.

“However, in this case, it appears that they did,” Reish said.

Since it appears the accusations are credible, “there should be an investigation,” added Reish, who said it is important that plan sponsors know that, when they respond to regulators, their information will not become public.

Chris Tobe, chief investment officer of Hackett Robertson Tobe Group, a consulting group that works with retirement plans, said he fears Foxx’s request for an investigation—as well as any results published by the DOL’s inspector general—will be used to limit plan transparency, which could enable corruption.

“I fear this action will be used to hide excessive fees and risks in investments to participants and the public by classifying them as ‘confidential,’” said Tobe, author of the new book 401(k) Investments.

He said he didn’t think much of anything in retirement plans should be confidential (besides the individual participants).

“Most of the EBSA findings should be public to plan participants and the general public, which includes plaintiff attorneys,” he added.

Foxx is serving her 12th term representing North Carolina.