May 13, 2024

Edelman Financial Engines acquired Soundmark Wealth Management of Kirkland, Wash., completing its first transaction of 2024. Soundmark manages $453 miilion in assets and serves more than 250 households, according to a press release.

Founded by Bill Schultheis, the firm offers asset management and financial planning services and specializes in advising professionals in the medical and technology industries, as well as small business owners, the release, said. For Edelman Financial Engines, a leading provider of 401(k) plans, the transaction gives its more personnel to grow its retirement plan business in the Pacific Northwest.

“We are thrilled to welcome Soundmark to EFE. Bill has built an excellent team, and we know they will be a great addition to our firm. We are united by a common goal to serve in the best interest of our clients and to reach more people with the holistic, wealth planning capabilities they need to achieve their financial goals,” Jay Shah, chief executive officer at Edelman Financial Engines, said in a prepared statement. “Growth through acquisition is important to our strategy, and we look forward to adding more exceptional teams like Soundmark that share our commitment to clients, value the resources that the top RIA in the industry provides and want to be part of building a modern wealth planning experience.”

“Our continued expansion across the United States, and in this case, the Pacific Northwest, enables us to partner with impressive firms who share our client-first focus and core values,” said Suzanne van Staveren, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Edelman Financial Engines, in the release. “Bill and his team help us to broaden our capabilities and areas of expertise even further, which we know is increasingly important in creating a personalized financial planning experience. We look forward to the role they will play in our exciting evolution and growth.”

Edelman Financial Engines manages more than $270 billion in assets for over $1.3 million individuals.