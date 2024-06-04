June 4, 2024

Ric Edelman, founder and president of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP), said the launch of etherium ETFs will propel the price of the cryptocurrency nearly five-fold over the next six years to $18,000.

The crypto, which was trading at $3,776 this morning, was given a surprise boost on May 23, when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved an etherium ETF applications from Grayscale, Bitwise, iShares, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton. The ETFs are expected to hit the market soon.

Late last month, Edelman predicted that the price of bitcoin—which also recently hit the market in ETF products—will rise to $420,000 by 2030. That jump is based on the fact that Wall Street firms and registered investment advisors are now accelerating their plans to own bitcoin and shares of bitcoin etfs and include them on advisor platforms, he said.

“If I’m bullish on bitcoin and predicting a [five-fold] increase, I’m equally bullish on that much or more with etherium,” said Edelman.

“These ETFs now have more than $60 billion in assets. So, wirehouses want in on this and are all racing to get due diligence done,” said Edelman.

The billions in investment dollars that will flow into the funds from advisors, broker-dealers and possibly banks, which are currently blocked from ETF investments, mean that even a 1% investment would equal $7.4 trillion in crypto assets, which would drive up the price, he said.

“I have a very simple set of arithmetic that explains why I believe by 2030 bitcoin with be $430,000," he said. "I can’t give you a simple set of arithmetic for etherium for the simple reason that I don’t know exactly how many etherium coins there are.”

There are 19.6 million bitcoins in existence, which represents 93.7% of the total of 21 million coins that can ever be mined, he said.

“As bitcoin’s price has risen dramatically, so has etherium’s and other coins as well. I believe that will continue. So, if I am very bullish on bitcoin and predict a 5x increase over the next five years, I think we’ll see something similar, perhaps bigger for etherium,” Edelman said.

The DACFP founder said that the political climate is also becoming much more accommodating to crypto currency, thanks in large part to successful mega PACs that big Wall Street banks, broker-dealers and crypto companies have funded and are using to apply pressure.

The most famous of the PACs is Fairshake, a $110 million crypto-focused Super Political Action Committee that is supporting both Democrat and Republican congressional candidates who favor U.S. crypto innovation.

Fairshake spent $10 million on an ad campaign that helped Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, a crypto supporter, defeat Rep. Katie Porter in the race to fill the California Senate seat vacated by the late Dianne Feinstein.

So far, Fairshake and other PACs have spent more than $40 million to support crypto-friendly candidates in Alabama, California, Texas, Maryland, and North Carolina.

“Suddenly, a whole bunch of Democrats are interested in crypto,” said Edelman.