November 15, 2024

Many women will seek out recommendations from other women to help them choose an advisor, according to an Edward Jones survey.

Of more than 400 financial advisors surveyed, 72% said they gained female clients who were referred by other women. Seventy-seven percent said their female clients rely on their friends or family for help.

Women are most comfortable talking with other women about their lives, and that includes financial matters, said Jasmine Butler, a financial advisor at Edward Jones.

“We don’t have the exact part as to why they are seeking out other women,” she said. “We just know ... they’re able to have somebody that they feel they can connect with on a deeper level and that is something I have heard my women clients say.”

Seventy-two percent of surveyed said they are open about their fees and services. Meanwhile, 68% said they try to actively listen to the needs and concerns of their women clients, and 66% regularly check on their clients' progress and involve them in every step of the decision-making process.

“The once-a-year annual check-in call is not enough,” Butler said. “They have to feel comfortable to reach out to us if there’s a life event.”

Sixty-five percent of advisors cited clear communication as a top priority for women clients, while 64% also said it was being empathetic towards their financial situations.

Seventy-seven percent of the advisors surveyed said their women clients prioritize long-term investing over short-term investing, while 63% said their female clients’ top financial goal is contributing to their 401(k). Sixty-one percent a top goal was working toward financial independence and 56% cited building personal retirement savings.