May 14, 2024

Edward Jones has recruited an advisor in Northern California who managed $250 million with JPMorgan Chase, according to a company spokesman.

Dan Dwyer has more than 39 years of experience in the financial industry and has been with JPMorgan the past year, according to a press release. Before that, he was spent five years with San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which was acquired by JPMorgan a year ago after it went into receivership.

"Edward Jones’ culture and innovative resources truly stood out to me, especially when it comes to the flexibility offered to its financial advisors,” Dwyer said in a prepared statement. "From the minute I interacted with everyone at the home office during a due diligence visit, the culture felt different, in a really good way. In addition, the firm’s commitment to innovation and focus on best-in-class solutions will give me the capabilities to continue supporting clients in the Northern California area.”

Dwyer will be joined by Registered Branch Associate Erin McPhee and supported by Edward Jones' home office professionals and technology.