July 1, 2024

EP Wealth announced today that it has acquired Sloan Investment Management LLC, a Dallas-based firm with about $700 million in assets under management.

Sloan is led by managing partner Frank Sloan, who will assume the role of regional director, partner, a press release said. He will be joined by partners and Senior Vice Presidents Casey Conway and James Henry, and Vice President Shannen Smith. The team also has a supporting staff that will remain in place, the release said.

The firm, the release said, “prioritizes a client-first service model and boasts a deep understanding of local market dynamics, making it a trusted RIA within the Dallas market.”

This is the third acquisition for Torrance, Calif.-based EP Wealth this year and its 32nd since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (WPCG) in July 2017. Nick Trepp, principal at WPCG, said, “Sloan is an excellent fit for EP Wealth, and it is exciting to see EP expand its footprint in the Dallas market because of this new partnership.”

EP Wealth, a fee-only RIA and financial planning firm, has more than 35 offices in 12 states and manages more than $23.6 billion in assets, as of April 30.

“Partnering with EP Wealth gives us access to significant additional resources to evolve the way we serve our clients, providing both a more robust client experience and growth opportunities,” Sloan said in a statement. “We remain dedicated to delivering personalized, high-quality financial advice, which closely aligns our goals with EP’s. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to serve our clients in more innovative ways.”

EP Wealth’s CEO Ryan Parker said they partner “with firms that share our commitment to delivering an excellent experience to clients, fostering an environment for our employees to build a career and embracing an entrepreneurial spirit that never rests on our laurels. As we have gotten to know Frank and his team, we are confident that they embody these elements of our culture and are excited to welcome them to our growing, nationwide firm.”