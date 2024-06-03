June 3, 2024

Although millennials and Gen Xers are adept at managing their own finances with the many self-directed tools that are now available, both groups also want guidance from professionals at least some of the time, according to a State Street Global Advisors study released today.

For those who seek an advisor’s help, members of these two age groups want a combination of reasonable fees, meaningful collaboration with their advisors, and the latest tools and technology to assist in their investing, according to he study, which broke investors down into four groups—Gen X, millennials, women and hybrid investors who rely on both advisors and do-it-yourself investing.

Advisors can gain a competitive advantage, attract new clients and retain existing ones by strategically integrating these high-growth investor groups into their strategies, Brie Williams, head of practice management at State Street Global Advisors, said in analyzing the study results.

The fastest growing segment of investors, both by numbers and investible assets, are millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, who have grown up with the internet and use it to navigate all aspects of their lives, including finances, according to the study.

“Millennials are transforming personal finance, prioritizing financial freedom and embracing innovative engagement solutions tailored to their preferences. With their tech-savvy and research-driven approach, they bring distinct expectations to the table. To remain relevant, advisors must adapt to this evolving landscape, leveraging customer experiences to meet the millennials' needs," Williams said in a statement.

Eighty-two percent of millennials either do their own investing exclusively or only use an advisor for some investing, the study found. There is a growing need for advice from professionals as millennials accumulate wealth and navigate increasingly complex financial needs, State Street Global Advisors said.

Gen Xers, those born between 1965 and 1980, also present a prime opportunity for advisors as they are frequently underserved, the study found. These investors “stand at a crossroads, balancing retirement planning, wealth preservation, eldercare, and support for minor and sometimes adult children, making goal planning a complex task. Despite their attempts to manage it all, including their own investing, more than 50% of Gen X investors surveyed are self-directed, lacking the tools, recommendations, or guidance they desire,” the report said.

Forty-one percent of this group said doing their own investing had its shortcomings because of the lack of professional assistance, but Gen Xers also questioned whether the fees charged by advisors were worth it.

The conflict between need and costs, the study said, has led to a third group of investors that should be of interest to advisors—the hybrid investor. Hybrid investors—those who work with an advisor for some investments but also have self-directed accounts—are a growing population segment that advisors need to target, State Street Global Advisors said. Two-thirds of hybrid investors said a good technology platform is important when selecting an advisor.

“Hybrid investors value financial autonomy, yet they also recognize the benefits of professional advice. While 67% collaborate with an advisor on investment decisions, they remain empowered to oversee a portion of their portfolio independently. This collaborative approach allows them to benefit from their advisor's guidance and expertise while maintaining a sense of control over their investments," Williams said. “In fact, 49% cite the ability to control their investment decisions as a significant advantage of using self-direct accounts.”

The report noted that high advisory fees are a “hot-button topic for hybrid investors, especially given their ability to readily compare costs between managing their own portfolio and working with an advisor. This poses a risk for advisors with non-competitive fee structures,” the report said.

Williams added that “hybrid investors’ willingness to collaborate with an advisor only goes so far, as this cohort is quick to reconsider the relationship if they perceive subpar outcomes and higher fees.”

Because women are coming into control of the majority of assets, they are one of the fastest growing client segments and they want to be actively engaged in investment decision-making, the study found.

"Women investors are leading the charge towards financial empowerment, yet many still strive for greater security. Their journey is not one of despair, but of resilience in navigating the unique challenges they face on the path to financial well-being," Williams said. "With a focus on retirement and long-term planning, women investors are poised to seek advisors who prioritize strategies addressing longevity risks and retirement income solutions."

Advisors who can show they have strong credentials, are part of a well-respected firm, or were referred by a trusted source can expect to have an advantage with women prospects, the study said. According to the study, 46% of women investors have been with their advisors for more than 10 years, compared with 36% of male investors.

“The findings from our study underscore the opportunity for advisors to embrace a growth mindset and tailor their services around investors' preferences and objectives, rather than trying to fit clients into existing offerings,” Williams said. “Changes in consumer behavior are redefining expectations.”