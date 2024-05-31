May 31, 2024

RBC Wealth Management's Florham Park, N.J., location has added an advisor who managed $885 million at J.P. Morgan, according to a news release.

Michael Taggart, managing director and financial advisor of the Taggart Group, had been with J.P. Morgan since 2018, according to BrokerCheck. He entered the industry in 2000 with UST Financial Service Corp, where he spent a year before leaving for Merrill Lynch. He is joined by Dalia Bubbico, senior business associate; Jerry Azzollini, senior financial associate; and Ria Taggart, senior registered client associate.

Taggart has appeared on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors lists since 2020, the release said.



“Our team is committed to delivering attentive, concierge-level service to our clients, along with the capability and experience to help them navigate the complexities that high-net-worth individuals and families often face,” Taggart said in a statement. “Joining RBC Wealth Management will allow our team to leverage the firm’s extensive resources and enhance our client experience."

Steve Ornstein, North Jersey complex director at RBC Wealth Management – U.S, said, "Michael and his team are truly outstanding professionals who provide every one of their clients with expert advice, individualized strategy and the highest level of personal service."

In the U.S., RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets. The firm has $583 billion in total client assets, with more than 2,100 financial advisors operating in 190 locations in 42 states.



