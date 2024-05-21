May 21, 2024

A former Merrill Lynch duo in Oklahoma City that managed $705 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets has joined LPL Financial’s independent employee advisor affiliation model, LPL Private Wealth Management, according to a news release.

Alain Verhille, senior vice president and wealth management advisor, and James S. Wood, managing director and wealth management advisor, have launched Auctus Legacy Private Wealth Management with the wealth management unit, which was created last November.

LPL said that even though Auctus Legacy is the first to join the unit since it was announced in November, the unit in the last six months has onboarded more than $2 billion in new advisor assets under management.

Verhille and Wood have been with Merrill Lynch for 17 years, according to BrokerCheck. The release said that they primarily cater to the wealthy and focus on “comprehensive planning that seeks to optimize wealth and reduce risk for multi-generational families.” They are joined by licensed certified senior advisors Erikka Moore and Kathy Isernhagen.

Verhille began his career in 1998 with Northwestern Mutual Service and H.D. Vest Investment Securities before moving to Morgan Staley in 2001. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2007. Wood began his career with Morgan Stanley in 1998 and moved also joined Merrill Lynch in 2007.

Verhille, in a statement, said that it took them two years of due diligence to find the right fit. “We wanted the top firm to help us refocus our wealth management business. LPL provides us with a dedicated team and white glove service while giving us access to help on the financial planning side of our business,” he said. “It has been refreshing the way LPL is organized and takes care of its advisors—LPL checked all the boxes.”

As longtime business partners, Vehicle and Wood “have developed a deep friendship, understanding of each other’s strengths and preferences, and leverage their bond to connect more deeply with their clients,” the release said.

“We are like a family, and our relationship with each other doesn’t stop at 5 p.m. on Friday,” said Wood. “We understand the value of building genuine relationships, knowing one another and what’s important to clients. I believe our clients feel like we give them a very good opportunity to have a path to succeed in their goals.”





