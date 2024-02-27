February 27, 2024

A trio of Merrill Lynch advisors has exited the firm to join Raymond James’ independent advisor channel, Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) in Winter Park, Fla., according to a news release.

Jesse Anderson, Christopher McKelvey and Anthony Gilotti operated Anderson McKelvey Group and managed more than $450 million in client assets, the release said. Joining them are client service associates Sharon Bhowanidin and Gladys Green, and branch operations coordinator Brandon Matadin.

The team, according to the release, serves families, retirees, business owners and corporate executives in the aerospace and defense industry.

Anderson began his career in 2001 with Morgan Stanley and joined Merrill Lynch in 2011, according to BrokerCheck. He and McKelvey co-founded the firm.

“Our team conducted tremendous due diligence to determine where we can best serve the families who have entrusted us with their wealth. We feel that Raymond James has the perfect combination of large firm resources with small firm independence,” he said in a statement.

McKelvey started his career in 2011 at Morgan Stanley, and Gilotti joined the team in 2022.



