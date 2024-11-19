November 19, 2024

A former Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. advisor was sentenced to 41 months in prison for defrauding public health insurance plans out of more than $4 million by getting reimbursements for fraudulent compound medication prescriptions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of District of New Jersey.

Kaival Patel, 55, of West New York, N.J., also was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Edward S. Kiel to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $4.72 million.

Patel was convicted on Dec. 7, 2023, of 11 counts, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and healthcare fraud, four counts of healthcare fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering by transacting in criminal proceeds, and five counts of money laundering by transacting in criminal proceeds following an 11-day trial.

He was barred by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in May 2022 for failing to provide information about the case and his license was revoked in September 2022 by the New Jersey Bureau of Securities.

“This defendant lined his own pockets by taking advantage of health insurance plans for New Jersey state and local government employees, defrauding them of millions of dollars by conspiring to obtain reimbursements for medically unnecessary compound prescription medications. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to investigate and prosecute those who abuse and defraud the health care system,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Patel was with Stifel from July 2018 until January 2022, when he was fired after the firm learned of his indictment. Prosecutors said he and his wife co-created and operated a company called ABC Healthy Living LLC to market compound medications, which are specialty medications mixed by a pharmacist to meet the specific medical needs of an individual patient. Such medications require a prescription from a physician, prosecutors said.

“Patel and his conspirators learned that certain state and local government employees had insurance that would reimburse up to thousands of dollars for a one-month supply of certain compound medications such as vitamins, scar creams, pain creams, libido creams, and acid reflux medications,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Patel and a conspirator convinced a medical doctor, Saurabh Patel, a relative of Patel who owns and operates a clinic in Newark, N.J., “to authorize prescriptions for the compound medications for patients who had no medical need for the prescriptions.” He received commissions for the prescriptions, prosecutors said.

Saurabh Patel, 52, of Woodbridge, N.J., pleaded guilty in February to a charge of conspiring to commit healthcare fraud, according to a previous Department of Justice release.

Patel and his conspirators paid a group of corrections officers to visit the doctor to get the fraudulent prescriptions, which “enabled Saurabh Patel to receive insurance payments for those patient visits and procedures.” Kaival Patel also “conspired with a compounding pharmacist to add unnecessary ingredients to the compound medications to further increase their cost and augment his illicit profits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said about 48 people have so far been convicted or pleaded guilty in the “overarching conspiracy.

Patel began his career in 2003 with AXA Advisors. He worked for Morgan Stanley for a year and Wells Fargo for seven years before joining Stifel in 2018, according to BrokerCheck.