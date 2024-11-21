November 21, 2024

A former Wells Fargo broker and investment advisor pleaded guilty yesterday to stealing $3 million from five clients and using the money to gamble and to buy himself luxury items, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.

Kenneth A. Welsh, 42, of River Edge, N.J., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch in Trenton federal court to an indictment charging him with four counts of wire fraud and one count of investment advisor fraud. He was indicted last November.

For each of the wire fraud counts, Welsh faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest. The investment advisor fraud count carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, the release said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26, 2025.

A civil case against Welsh, filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2021, is also pending, according to BrokerCheck.

Welsh worked at Wells Fargo’s Fairfield branch from September 2012 until June 2021, when he was fired by the firm. Prosecutors said that from July 2017 through March 2021, Welsh fraudulently diverted at least $3 million from the five victims’ brokerage accounts to accounts in the names of his relatives and periodically used the money for gambling and luxury gifts for himself.

Welsh could not be reached for comment.