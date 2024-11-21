November 21, 2024

Fidelity Investments today announced the launch of five new actively managed exchange-traded funds to accommodate growing demand for such products among advisors.

The new ETFs announced by the Boston-based investment firm included the Fidelity Enhanced U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF (FEAC), the Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (FEMR), the Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF (FFDI), the Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF (FFGX) and the Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF (FFEM).

The enhanced ETFs take into account different factors including a target stock’s valuation, growth, profitability, momentum, and other non-traditional considerations, Fidelity said. The fundamental ETFs extract and then combine high conviction investment ideas originating with Fidelity’s fundamental team active managers and uses a quantitative portfolio construction process.

Fidelity’s enhanced suite of ETFs launched a year ago while the fundamental suite rolled out in February.

“The expansion of Fidelity’s core active equity suites speaks to our ability to combine the best of our fundamental and quantitative teams to deliver differentiated actively managed investment products,” said Greg Friedman, head of ETF management and strategy at Fidelity Investments, in a press release.

The two enhanced ETFs will be co-managed by Satyajit Chandrashekar, Anna Lester, George Liu and Shashi Naik. The fundamental funds will be overseen by co-managers Tim Gannon, Michael Kim and Ned Salter.

The five new funds bring the total number in Fidelity’s ETF and exchange-traded product lineup to 76 offerings, comprising $93 billion in assets under management. Thirty of those are actively managed equity ETFs.

“The new enhanced and fundamental strategies aim to provide additional choice for customers, including those who are looking for domestic all cap, international, emerging markets, and developed markets strategies, as evidenced by the rapidly growing ETF market,” Friedman said.

All five new ETFs are now available commission-free for individual investors and financial advisors through Fidelity’s online brokerage platforms. The expense ratio for the enhanced all-cap U.S equity ETF is 18 basis points while it’s 38 basis points for the enhanced emerging markets ETF. The expense ratio for the fundamental emerging markets ETF is 60 basis points while the expense ratio for the other two ETFs is 55 basis points, the firm said.

Fidelity has also made changes to its high-yield ETF that launched last month, changing its name to the Fidelity Enhanced High Yield ETF (FDHY) from the Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. Fidelity also lowered its expense ratio on the fund to 35 basis points from 45.

The reason was to highlight the firm’s active investment strategy, Fidelity said. The fund itself seeks a high level of income along with capital appreciation by exploiting inefficiencies in the market through the use of a quantitative approach.

“Pricing, service, and research capabilities among other factors are part of our ongoing commitment to provide superior value to investors,” Friedman said.