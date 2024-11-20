November 20, 2024

Time is the single most important factor in life and in finance. The uncertainty surrounding time represents a challenging financial inefficiency.

Because people have an unknown death date, as they age, they tend to move their money into less volatile investments with lower return potential: bonds and CDs. Currently, baby boomers ages range from 60–78, with a lifespan expectation of somewhere between one second and 30+ years. This vast range of uncertainty is the reason financial planning software is heavily programmed on the side of caution, for both legal and compliance reasons. Using actuarial tables that calculate death dates based on just two factors—age and smoker/nonsmoker—they inevitably generate highly conservative spending recommendations that, at best, are educated suppositions.

Using a calendar to measure someone’s life expectancy will become antiquated. In the future, actuarial tables could be based on new measurements like biomarkers that can \ calculate lifespans based on an individual’s biological age, not their chronological age.

The science of aging is also changing, with remarkable progress being made, including genome editing other technological advances that hold the promise of people living longer, perhaps many decades longer. Assuming you believe in Moore's Law and scientific advancement, the next decade or two should see the problems related to some diseases virtually eliminated.

According to John Eberth, MS Ph.D. and postdoctor scholar at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine’s Department of Psychology, we now can turn specific genes on and off, as well as repair mutated genes. Our grandchildren will likely have the option of gene therapy to repair numerous medical issues with no or minimal consequences. The technology is only a couple of steps away from people in the next generation living to 150 years with the use of AI in medical research.

Because time is the most important variable in all financial calculations, investment decisions will have to be viewed within the context of the amount of time in the equation. As people live longer, their investment horizons will necessarily be lengthened and, as their risk of running out of money increases, they will have to secure higher rates of return from their investment portfolio.

If lifespans of 100–125 years become common, fixed income securities paying a few percentage points of interest will likely no longer meet the requirements of these extended lifespans. Investors will be forced to secure higher returns and portfolio managers will face the hurdle of managing money in a changed financial environment. There exists an incontrovertible correlation between time and stock market multiples, a relationship that will continue as human life spans inevitably increase. Investors will likely need higher allocations of equities and so the equities market is likely to become increasingly more important.

The conventional method of measuring demand for equities could be thrown out the window. Stock markets could undergo a major transformation, based on investors’ expectations of an extended lifespan. The key is expectations. There’s a reason why the Fed focuses on investor expectations when addressing issues like inflation. It’s because those expectations change human financial behavior. Once the populace becomes convinced they are going to have good health and live past age 100 or even 125, their need for equities is going to increase incrementally. I believe the impact will be an unprecedented, sustained bull market or historic proportions, largely based on investor expectations.

Stocks should be valued looking out the windshield, not looking in the rearview mirror. What may appear expensive today could seem cheap tomorrow, just as it has since 1900. As people live longer, their financial expectations are destined to change. If you knew you were going to die in 8 years, how much of your portfolio would you have invested in stocks? Perhaps next to nothing. If, however, you knew you were not going to die for another 40 years, how much would you have in stocks? Perhaps substantially more. And that is the financial significance of rising longevity. Investors could be forced to own more profitable assets containing greater risk.

The persistent history of the rising stock market multiple is likely to continue unabated. The result is that the price and value of businesses will keep going up because the multiples in the stock market will keep going up.

What does all this mean for financial advisors?

For one, personal financial planning will get much more personal and people will be able to confidently spend their money when they have a better idea of when they are going to die.

Imagine a time, perhaps ten years from now, when senior citizens are no longer making financial decisions based on end life planning but rather planning for the second half of their life. They are unlikely to be thinking about buying bonds or other investments designed to provide retirement income because they will be decades away from retirement. Picture someone that has been a CPA or attorney for 40 years going back to school at age 75 to become a portrait artist or airline pilot. The amazement of Tom Brady playing quarterback at age 45 will become a meaningless statistic in the future as players will routinely compete into their 50s and maybe beyond.

When I was in graduate school, I got into a debate with a professor about the future of financial planning. I told him I thought what we were learning in his class would someday be done by computers. He couldn’t see it—or he saw it but it was such a threat to his livelihood that he didn’t allow himself to believe it.

At that time, I could see how software was eliminating accounting jobs. The same was true of tax software eliminating tax preparer jobs. It's all just math and the size of the textbooks are about the same. I reasoned that financial planning could be next.

Advisors need to accurately assess what the future is going to look like, specifically how it's going to look different than today. Software already exists that can provide basic financial planning recommendations. AI has the potential to supply more sophisticated financial guidance on a mass scale that is cost efficient and easily accessed.

The financial planning professionals that survive and succeed in this new environment will be those that can provide unique calculations like valuing a business, creating complicated executive compensation plans or some specialized niche-planning expertise like special needs trust planning.

For investment professionals, these advances will mean having to stay informed and ahead of the curve, avoiding investments that are going to be quantifiably disadvantaged by change. I believe it will be considerably easier for managers to identify the companies doomed to be swallowed up by innovation than to identify those destined to prosper from research breakthroughs.

Ryan Zabrowski, author of the book Time Ahead, is senior portfolio manager at Krilogy based in St Louis. He can be reached at [email protected].