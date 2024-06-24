June 24, 2024

A Florida advisor who managed more than $250 million in client assets at Ameriprise Financial has jumped to Raymond James’ employee advisor channel.

Industry veteran Anthony Losh, along with financial planning consultant Julia Arrighi and registered client service associate Rene Quinones, joined the firm in early April and operate as part of Raymond James & Associates’ Stuart, Fla., branch. That office is led by manager Tanya Wandoff and Central Florida complex manager Stephen Fricke, according to a press release.

"Anthony's commitment to client service, underscored by resolute integrity and a tactical approach to helping clients realize their unique financial goals, make him an ideal addition to our Central Florida footprint," Fricke said in a statement.

Losh, who has worked in financial services for more than 26 years, liked Raymond James “client-first culture” and “comprehensive support and resources for advisors.”

"I look forward to leveraging the firm's robust platform and technology to provide my clients with more enhanced offerings—all backed by the personalized service they expect from our team," said Losh, who was a financial advisor at Comerica Securities and Primevest Financial Services before joining Ameriprise in 2023, according to Brokercheck.



