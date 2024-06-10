June 10, 2024

Focus Financial Partners has added to its leadership ranks with four executive appointments, including the former chief operating officer of Apollo Global Management and the longtime head of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business human resources division, according to a news release.

The company also tapped two leaders from its partner firm, Connectus Wealth Advisors, which last week saw six of its U.S. business lines folded into two of the company’s hub firms, the Colony Group and Kovitz Investment Group.

The new executives, the company said in the announcement, “will play a crucial role in driving operational excellence, unlocking strategic growth opportunities, and delivering innovative solutions for clients and the firm.”

David Lang was named COO and will lead the optimization of Focus’ operational efficiency and strategic corporate functions, the release said. Lang was with Apollo Global Management for two years and eight months, serving as a partner and COO of enterprise solutions, according to his LinkedIn page, which also noted that he joined Focus last month. Prior to that, he was with Goldman Sachs for more than 15 years, most recently as a partner and COO.

Lawrence Frers, who joined Focus in April, according to his LinkedIn page, was appointed as chief human resources officer and is responsible for the overall enhancement and delivery of the people-related strategy, the release said. Frers had been with Morgan Stanley for 23 years, most recently as managing director and head of human resources for its wealth management unit.

Kathleen Alcorn was appointed chief marketing and communications officer. She assumed the role in March, according to her LinkedIn page, and oversees branding, marketing, and corporate communications, the release said.

Molly Bennard was appointed president for international operations and is responsible for the leadership and execution of Focus’ international growth strategy and overseeing the operations of its international business partners, the release said. Bennard joined Focus in 2015 and held several roles, including managing director for three years, before moving to Connectus as CEO in July 2022.

“We are excited to welcome these key leaders to the Focus executive team. Their expertise aligns perfectly with our vision and will help drive the rapid progress we are making toward becoming the leading fiduciary advice platform in the industry,” Focus CEO Michael Nathanson said in a statement.



