November 19, 2024

While few economists are still predicting a hard landing for the U.S. and global economies, they’re still looking closely at data to see what dropping inflation means for markets, as well as the affect-effects of a new Republican-controlled White House and Congress means.

Goldman Sachs has some ideas: land on bonds and keep income in mind. The firm is also waving the flag for active management, since the current tide might be lifting some boats and sinking others.

These were a few of the takeaways of the firm’s report, called “Reasons to Recalibrate,” which the firm released today and discussed in a morning webinar.

According to the firm, the markets have been tough but they’re still sensitive in this era of disruption. Many sectors, including emerging markets and real estate, would otherwise have a lot to look forward to at a moment of cooling inflation when interest rates are being slashed by major banks. But all those happy confluences could be thrown into disarray in an age of protectionism by nations like the U.S,, where tariffs could dampen inflation outlooks and a stronger dollar might make some global central banks more cautious about lowering rates.

The firm said one rewarding strategy would be to move from cash to fixed income next year—yet also to focus on active investment, since the approach to regions and sectors is going to matter.

“Rate cuts favor fixed income,” Goldman said in the report. “We believe asset allocation decisions that land on bonds may prove rewarding in 2025. We see opportunities to ride the easing cycle, capture income across corporate and securitized credit and use a dynamic investment approach across regions and sectors.”

A lot of what happens in the markets will depend on what inflation does, and that depends, in turn, on how tight the labor market remains and how robust wages are.

Speaking at the webinar, Ashish Shah, Goldman’s global co-head and CIO of public investing, said policies limiting or reversing immigration could force labor prices higher. “In absence of a material change in wage growth, we’ve seen that wage growth decelerate. As a function of where the average consumer is today, consumers are making trade-offs in how they spend money. Prices go up in one thing and they are trading off—they’re buying less of it, they’re looking for cheaper alternatives. That’s the dynamic that leads to decelerating inflation or disinflation.”

The Goldman team said that a lighter regulatory touch under the Trump administration and lower tax rates would bode well for U.S. stocks—as would the need to rebuild manufacturing capability to realign their operations for the future.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, the firm’s managing director in multi-asset solutions, says that that market is still trying to digest the “Trump trade,” and that the new administration’s “people, the policies, the prioritizations remain to be confirmed.” But while there’s a stark difference between the policies of the Trump and Biden administrations, she also says “there’s an additional delta between what we’ll refer to as Trump 1.0 and Trump 2.0. in terms of the timing and release and ultimate sequencing of things. That’s going to give the market digestion issues in the first quarter [of 2025]. This is a show-me don’t tell me time.” The takeaway is that investors should be more dynamically positioned.

“Despite the rich valuations, the resilient growth remains intact,” she said.

The concentration risk is real, though. “The U.S. equity market remains near its highest level of concentration in 100 years,” Goldman said in its outlook. “Large U.S. tech companies have long been the most important driver of equity market returns and for valid reasons: Their earnings have outstripped those of the global market for more than a decade.” But much of that power has come from the artificial intelligence revolution of the last two years.

“With the performance of the S&P 500 index strongly dependent on the prospects of a small number of stocks, passive allocations to the U.S. large-cap indices may pose risks to broader portfolios.” A broadening in market performance might call for a broader large-cap and mid-cap investment, the firm said.

Shah added that diversification should include assets shaking off income as well as those that are tax-efficient: “Income, it turns out, is one of the most powerful forms of diversification because it turns out when your assets actually deliver you more cash it allows you to invest in the next incremental opportunities.

“The second point I would make around income and cash generation is that you are more tax-efficient or you’re more focused on after-tax returns … it turns out you have more income to be able to play with.”

Jeffrey M. Fine, the global co-head of alternatives capital formation within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, talked about the dynamics of commercial real estate, saying that the good news is that this, the most-rate sensitive of categories, is being helped by lower interest rates. But that’s only part of the story in this complicated sector.

“There are certain sectors like the office market that continue to be structurally challenged by significant supply-demand imbalance, a lot of which has been driven by post-pandemic trends. But for the healthier sectors, those where supply-demand is more in balance and that track the broader economy more, we’re actually seeing interesting opportunities start to present to buy good assets that are well-located, that have all the modern sustainability characteristics that both investors and tenants want to have.”

In the U.S. specifically, he said, there’s an undersupply of housing in most major markets. That’s a constraint that “ultimately puts upward pressure on rents that I think should be helpful for landlords looking to grow the top line.” But even though these long-term trends are favorable and there are good entry points, there’s a lot of capital chasing the same themes, Fine adds: housing, logistics and data centers (which he calls a hybrid of real estate and infrastructure). These things are compressing returns expectations somewhat.

“But if you go back to Biblical times, real estate appreciates at above inflation and over long periods of times and that’s really the place it should occupy in investors’ portfolios.”