Still wish you had had the courage to ask out your secret college crush? Still feel awful about bullying that kid on the school bus 40 years ago?

“Good,” says Daniel Pink, a best-selling author who has made studying regret—its painful impact on our lives and its use in building a better life—the focus of his work.

“It is arguably the most common negative emotion that human beings have. It is ubiquitous in the human experience,” he said, adding that regret is unfelt only by 5-year-olds, adults with major neurodegenerative disorders and sociopaths.

He added that when regret is felt deeply, it’s common for people to ignore it or ruminate on it, feeling awful every step of the way.

“We haven't been taught how to deal with our regret properly,” said Pink, speaking at the Schwab IMPACT 2024 conference in San Francisco yesterday. “What we should be doing is looking at our regrets, staring them in the eye, using them as signal, using them as data, using them as information. And when we do that, it is a transformative emotion.”

One way regret helps people is by making them better negotiators and better problem-solvers, he said. It also can help people avoid cognitive biases, including escalation bias (an increased commitment to a failing course of action) and confirmation bias (the cherry-picking of evidence that supports an already chosen course of action).

And finally, dealing with regrets can deepen one’s sense of meaning.

“Take a look at that. That’s pretty much your freaking job description,” he said. “What do you do an as advisor? You negotiate. You solve problems. You try to avoid cognitive biases. You help your clients strategize. You help your clients find a sense of meaning.”

Put it together, and Pink said regret can clarify what someone values—it offers a “clearing of the fog” that is key for advisors to understand their clients on a deep, connected level.

Regrets tend to fall into four basic categories: foundation regrets, where people lament bad decisions early on; boldness regrets, where people are at a juncture but play it safe and “don’t take the shot”; moral regrets, where someone did the wrong thing; and connection regrets, where someone fails to reach out until it is, or feels, too late.

“When people tell you what they regret the most, they’re telling you what they value the most,” Pink said. “And so when we understand these regrets, we understand at least a picture of what people want out of life, of what you want out of life, about what your parents want out of life.”

This has a deeper meaning in the advisor-client relationship: Clients aren’t looking for asset allocation alone; they’re also seeking guidance on doing the opposite of what would cause regret, he said. They don’t want to make a bad decision; they want stability. They don’t want to feel as if they’re not taking their shot—they want growth. They don’t want to do something wrong; they want a positive legacy of service. And they want to strengthen their relationships with the people they love and care about.

“So pay attention to this emotion of regret because it's telling you the path to a life well lived for yourself and for your clients,” he said, “and what you can do to help lead them there.”

Regret And Your Firm

The lessons of regret, and of avoiding the behaviors that lead to it, can also be applied to the organization of advisory firms, Pink said, which are built by people for people and can be molded as desired.

To stave off foundation regrets among its workers, a firm need to offer fair pay and predictability. To avoid boldness regrets, a firm has to offer psychological safety for employees to be bold within appropriate limits, and encouragement for them to learn and grow.

To sidestep any moral regrets, a firm needs to operate with honesty, transparency and a sense of purpose. And to stave off connection regrets, a firm should offer a workplace where there is genuine belonging and friendship.

“I'm going to cover one last decision-making tool for when you're stuck about what to do, when you're stuck about what action to take on behalf of a client, when you're stuck about what action to take on your own personal life,” Pink said, concluding his presentation.

That last action you take is to have a conversation with your future self. Because there are a ton of decisions that advisors make every day that their future self won’t care about, and just a few that it will care about.

And we know what they are, he said.

“If you don't build a stable foundation for yourself, for your team, for your family, for your clients, the you of 2034 is going to be disappointed,” he said. “If you go 10 years, the next 10 years, without speaking up, without trying stuff, without taking your shot, the you of 2034 is going to say, ‘What is wrong with you? What have you been doing? You're not here forever.’”

If an advisor takes the low road in a situation and does something unethical, their future self is not going to be happy, and if they could have built relationships of love and caring but failed to, their future self is going to be lonely, Pink said.

His final message: Do the work. Take the shot. Do the right thing. And when in doubt, reach out.