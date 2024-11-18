November 18, 2024

My parents, who are in their mid-80s, have lived in the same house for over five decades. Their house is an apartment condo with one floor on the street level in a vibrant suburban area. Within two blocks of their apartment condo, they have easy access to medical services and shopping. Both of my parents have been retired for over 40 years and are still in decent health.

My mom suffered a fall last year after tripping on vacuum tubes while her cleaning lady was getting ready to put the vacuum away. Mom suffered a fracture in her left knee. Most older people prefer to stay in their own homes as they grow old, a choice called aging in place, according to Dr. Jill Guadagno in her sixth edition book of Aging and the Life Course. Many retirees re-fit their home to accommodate their medical conditions. There is no simple solution for retirees especially if they had to find alternative “aging in place” living arrangements.

According to the 2023 United States Census, on average, 25% of Americans move. The majority move when they are younger than the age of 54. The second largest age group that moves consists of those ages 85 and above. Of that second group, 71% moved due to a disability.

Dr. David Blanchett coined the three retirees' spending stages: 1) go-go years, 2) slow-go years, and 3) no-go years in his 2014 research using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The famous "smile" spending pattern remains the same when I use the same approach from Dr. David Blanchett's 2014 research using 2023 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The pattern suggests that housing costs dominate personal budgets, regardless of age. However, housing expenses increase to an average of 41.65% of personal budgets for individuals ages 75 and above.

Many retirees travel when they first retire, the phase Blanchett refers to as their go-go years. Dr. Michael Finke found that travel or leisure spending makes retirees happy in his 2017 research. As such, on-the-road retirement housing has emerged as a popular trend among retirees in this early phase of retirement over the past few years, with many of these retirees sharing their experiences associated with the go-go phase on social media. On-the-road retirement housing is a term encompassing retirees who are using alternative living arrangements, including hotels (or short-term rental using Airbnb), cruises, sailboats, automobiles, recreational vehicles (RVs), etc. On-the-road retirement housing tends to consistently change these alternative living arrangements every 30 to 90 days in a different location. Here is a sample list of retiree influencers who showcase the on-the-road retirement housing option on their social media platforms:

• YouTube channel @RetirementTravelers has sold their home and used on-the-road retirement housing since 2020. They have traveled to over 100 countries.

• YouTube channel @tipsfortravellers still owns a home in London with his partner but has used on-the-road retirement housing since 2006.

• YouTube channel @GroundedLifeCruises has sold their home and used on-the-road retirement housing since 2018.

• YouTube channel @SeekingParadiseBugs rented a home but have been on-the-road retirement housing since 2018.

• The famous Super Mario has used on-the-road retirement housing in cruises since 1998.

• Brian Trautman sails around the world. He has used on-the-road retirement housing. He sails around the world in his sailboat since 2008.

• Angelyn and Richard Burk use on-the-road retirement housing in cruises since 2021. They claimed to have saved thousands of dollars annually.

Based off of the lifestyles they are leading, we can safely assume that all of the above retirees are still in their go-go years. Almost all of them claimed that on-the-road retirement housing decreased their personal budgets during retirement.

When your clients ask about their on-the-road retirement housing options, it is important to be informed on the choices your clients may be considering. Included below is a list of factors your clients may want to plan for prior to travelling abroad.

• Organize finances/money while outside of the United States. On-the-road retirement housing may present a challenge when bank/credit cards get stolen. Replacement cards may not be as easily received as someone state side. The bank/credit card company may quickly update the credit card numbers stored in the cell phone before clients receive the physical replacement card. Having a VPN is critical to accessing state-side online banking or credit card websites.

• Staying connected with family and friends is important. However, not every cell phone provider can be cost-effective when traveling outside the U.S. Having unlimited data and calls on a cell phone is an excellent option, as well as buying a pay-as-you-go eSim data plan while traveling outside of U.S.

• Stay in the habit of receiving an annual physical, either in state-side or a dedicated country. For example, Super Mario returned to Florida for his annual checkup in late December. @RetirementTravelers have their annual physical performed in Columbia.

• Dedicate one family or friend to receive important mail in the U.S. The alternative is to use mail forwarding services.

• Set aside other retirement resources for risk mitigation strategies when go-go years jump to no-go years too quickly.

• Identify alternative retirement housing options for the no-go years early.

My parents are in the no-go years. Their retirement housing option is to “age in place” or remain in their apartment condo. My parents traveled extensively around the world during their go-go years, but on-the-road retirement housing was not a thing in their generation. My sibling and I are navigating complex remote care for my mom. Two of us live in the U.S. My younger sister is three hours away from my parents in Taiwan. The on-the-road housing option sounds glamorous and fun. However, after careful planning and consideration, my husband and I decided to opt out of the on-the-road retirement housing option, with my mom’s remote care and frequent visits requiring us to be more available than if we were living abroad. We believe the short-term expatriate retirement housing option is the best for us during the go-go years. When retirees stay three to six months outside of the U.S. but maintain an “aging in place” housing state side, it is called a short-term expatriate retirement housing option.

Helping your clients navigate the right retirement housing options can be a daunting task. Factoring the client's go-go, slow-go, or no-go years into consideration is critical. There are always going to be new retirement housing options, such as on-the-road or expatriate retirement housing options. Helping your clients form a sound risk mitigation plan is the best way to safeguard their available retirement resources in slow-go and no-go years.

Chia-Li Chien, Ph.D., CFP, PMP, CPBC, is associate provost of undergraduate and graduate programs at The American College of Financial Services.