November 21, 2024

Time flies when you’re making history.

It’s been 20 years since the SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund (GLD) shocked Wall Street when it made its trading debut. While much has changed since then, it’s fair to say the fund has been one of the ETF industry’s top achievements.

Today, it has just over $73 billion, which makes it the largest gold and commodity ETF by assets. Yet its success was hardly guaranteed.

Before there was ever a physical gold ETF, first there was the World Gold Council’s desire to address an imbalance in demand for the metal.

Back in 2002, jewelry accounted for 80% of the gold market; the other 20% went to electronics and industrial applications. Because of the concentration, developers hoped an exchange-traded vehicle linked to gold could diversify and expand the metal’s investor base.

After years of planning, the council worked with State Street Global Advisors to introduce SPDR Gold Shares on November 18, 2004, listing it on the New York Stock Exchange.

Despite the fund’s smooth launch, there was still skepticism.

George Milling-Stanley, the chief gold strategist at State Street Global Advisors who was part of the original small team that developed the ETF, recently wrote about the original skepticism toward it in an anecdote about Christopher Thompson, the chairman of the World Gold Council at the time of the launch.

According to Milling Stanley, the chairman said, “I won’t call you a success until GLD has $1 billion in AUM. And I expect to have that conversation in six months.” Then, something crazy happened that surprised even the most bullish gold bulls: The fund “reached that $1 billion milestone in its first three trading days. The second billion took longer—four trading days."

Since then, the ETF has continued to add assets and remain a powerful force in the market.

Let’s examine other ways the SPDR Gold Shares fund has revolutionized the investment landscape.

1) It securitized physical gold, thereby providing daily liquidity to gold investors everywhere. It also greatly reduced the cost of gold investing. Not only did it remove the expense of paying gold dealers, but the cost of storing and insuring gold was now baked into the fund’s annual 0.40% expense ratio.

2) The fund provided advisors and investors with a true portfolio diversifier and complement to commonly held assets like stocks, bonds and real estate.

3) The Gold Shares fund also paved the way for the launch of other single and diversified commodity ETFs—including the abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR)—that hold physical gold along with a basket of other precious metals such as silver, palladium and platinum. Instead of concentrating its risk in gold, the abrdn fund allows precious metals bulls to own the group in a single ETF ticker.

4) The Gold Shares fund also allowed for the birth of innovative gold strategies, such as the ability to generate passive income on gold—which itself has no earnings and pays no dividends. For example, the USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund (USG) sells covered calls on its gold holdings to create cash flow for gold investors. The USCF fund is ideal for the investor who wants to get paid while they wait for gold to appreciate. Storing physical gold in a closet affords the investor no such advantage. It’s this sort of innovation that the SPDR Gold Shares fund has spurred and made possible.

What’s ahead for GLD?

For sure, the arrival of cryptocurrencies has stolen some of gold’s thunder. While both are perceived as stores of wealth, the investment appetite for digital assets is particularly voracious as of late.



The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) has already amassed almost $45 billion in just 10 months since its January 2024 debut, which easily beats the SPDR Gold Shares fund’s pace of asset growth in its early years. If the bitcoin fund’s inflows continue at the current pace, it won’t be long before it surpasses the Gold Shares’ $73 billion asset base.

Still, there will always be a place for gold.

If bitcoin ever suddenly evaporates after a massive outage or some unexpected hack, gold and the GLD fund will gladly offer investors a physical alternative that can’t be accidentally deleted.

Ron DeLegge II is the founder of ETFguide.com and author of several books, including Habits of the Investing Greats and Portfolio Architecture: A Handbook for Investors.