April 9, 2024

Rose Palazzo, group president of financial planning, spearheads Envestnet's pioneering efforts in financial planning innovation and oversees all Envestnet | MoneyGuide operations. Palazzo has extensive experience in the financial industry and wealthtech. Before joining MoneyGuide, Palazzo served as head of financial planning for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the firm's strategic direction in financial planning. Her leadership and vision continue to drive Envestnet's commitment to delivering innovative financial planning solutions that aim to drive advisor growth and productivity.

Russ Alan Prince: How does Envestnet’s Wealth Management Platform help accelerate a firm/advisor’s growth?

Rose Palazzo: Personalized advice starts with understanding the client’s goals. Envestnet’s Wealth Management Platform enhances the advisor-client relationship by offering platform connectivity and actionable insights to bring a financial plan to life for clients. It offers functionality and user-friendly tools that simplify all the labor-intensive aspects of building a financial plan, thus giving the advisor time back to focus on deepening client relationships and growing their practices.

Before adopting our technology, advisors often spend significant time creating static financial plans that are non-actionable and not easily monitored or updated. In contrast, from within MoneyGuide, advisors can walk clients through every aspect of the planning process, while simultaneously crafting effective investment strategies that align with their goals and aspirations, and they can then execute on them within the same ecosystem. This is what sets Envestnet apart. It is the integration and connectivity provided by our leading Wealth Management Platform.

For example, advisors can seamlessly transition from the plan they have created to develop an investment proposal and then easily execute their recommendations, ensuring a smooth transition from plan to action. Envestnet delivers an end-to-end connected wealth management experience that caters to every step of a client’s financial journey while also driving advisor productivity and streamlined operations.

Another example of this is the integration between MoneyGuide and Envestnet’s Insurance Exchange, which enables advisors to model annuity strategies within a financial plan. Advisors can address client concerns around income and retirement security. The ability to compare, propose and manage annuity contracts within the plan can make it easier to transition from plan to product implementation.

By powering a connected wealth management experience and facilitating access to essential resources like lending, financing, insurance products and more, Envestnet’s Wealth Management Platform empowers advisors to expand their service offerings and ultimately accelerate their growth trajectory in the competitive financial advisory landscape.

Prince: What emerging trends in financial planning could shape the future of financial advisory practices?

Palazzo: The scope of advisor advice continues to expand, and advisors can no longer limit themselves to one planning approach and expect to address all their clients’ unique and complex lives. Emerging trends in financial planning are shaping the future of financial advisory practices by emphasizing holistic and personalized approaches.

One significant trend is the integration of technology and data analytics, allowing advisors to offer more tailored advice and real-time insights into their clients' financial situations.

From foundational to sophisticated planning, MoneyGuide’s offering equips advisors with the tools needed to deliver personalized advice for clients at every stage of their financial journey.

Our industry-leading Wealth Management Platform is designed to evolve alongside advisors' businesses and the unique needs of their clients. From clients seeking streamlined planning solutions to those requiring intricate estate planning guidance, our comprehensive platform offers scalable and adaptable support at every stage of the advisor-client journey.

In line with this, our recent trends report pointed out that advisors increasingly need to add value beyond investments for their clients—such as through estate planning, tax advice, loan and credit management, life insurance, and health planning. Similarly, a Wealth Spectrum study noted that 91% of wealthy investors desire estate planning services as a part of their wealth management offering, but only 59% of investors have received those services. We are seeing firms address this client demand through the adoption of Wealth Studios, our interactive estate planning solution.

Prince: What financial planning tech innovations or enhancements is Envestnet | MoneyGuide prioritizing?

Palazzo: Envestnet | MoneyGuide is dedicated to advancing the advisor and client experience through a range of innovative tech enhancements. One significant recent innovation is our updated Single Page Plan, commonly referred to as My Snapshot in MoneyGuide. This feature offers a streamlined summary of the client’s financial life and objectives with the ability to print. This consolidated view not only includes an overview of the client’s plan, but also insights and next steps.

Additionally, we are prioritizing the further development and enhancement of MoneyGuide’s retirement distribution planning tool, our Retirement Cash Flow Chart, which is lauded by advisors within our platform for its comprehensive insights into clients' retirement years. While there are tools on the market that address retirement distribution, we strongly believe this aspect should be a component and extension of the client’s overall financial plan rather than being disconnected from it. These new enhancements will offer expanded modeling capabilities, empowering advisors to illustrate retirement distribution strategies that seamlessly complement and align with the broader strategic framework established for each client.

MyBlocks is our set of interactive tools that provide two to five minute planning experiences on a variety of financial topics. Looking forward, MoneyGuide remains committed to introducing new and compelling blocks to further enhance the planning process. For example, we are working on a series of blocks for participants in the workplace, which will be upcoming features of Envestnet’s Workplace Solution offering. Leveraging MyBlocks as a workplace solution allows firms to learn more about participants, and it facilitates a more comprehensive planning engagement by seamlessly integrating the information into a complete financial plan within MoneyGuide.

Russ Alan Prince is a strategist for family offices and the ultra-wealthy. He has co-authored 70 books in the field, including Making Smart Decisions: How Ultra-Wealthy Families Get Superior Wealth Planning Results.