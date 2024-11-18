November 18, 2024

“Don’t gamble! Take all your savings and buy some good stock until it goes up, then sell it. If it doesn’t go up, don’t buy it.” The humorist Will Rogers made it sound so simple. When the stock market goes up, some clients think “making money is easy!” They think eliminating the middleman (that’s you) and investing on their own is a sensible strategy. What could possibly go wrong?

When the stock market goes up, some advisors don’t think it is necessary to call their clients. As their advisor, you had a role in their success. You need to let your voice be heard. There are some advisors who think they don’t need to call their clients when the market goes down. That is wrong too. Some clients feel when the stock market is going up, the advisor is simply doing their job. When the market is down, it’s the advisor’s fault. You need to take control of the narrative.

1. Call on a periodic basis. Your client should be expecting you to be in touch with them. It should be predictable, regardless of if the market is doing well or poorly. This lets them know you are paying attention.

2. Give the client the credit. Calling clients when the market is doing well is an easy series of calls to make. Give the client credit for the successes they have achieved. Thank them for following your advice. This positions them as the smart one. You might have suggested the strategy, but they were smart enough to say, “Do it.”

3. Clients need to always know where they stand. They know you are paying attention, but do they know how they are doing? Do they know why they own certain securities? Can they tell the reasons to others? If the client knows why they own securities and their blended return vs. benchmarks, it is a good defense when confronted with the person saying, “I could do better.”

4. Talk about rebalancing. This sounds like that analogy with the Federal Reserve and the punchbowl getting taken away. When the stock market goes up, the client might envision themselves winning at a roulette table and saying, “Let it ride.” This is gambling. They can sustain heavy losses if the market turns against them. You have heard the expression, “The stock market goes up like an escalator and down like an elevator.” They should be taking money out of stock when their asset allocation is overweighted in equities. (Outside of a reasonable tolerance.) If the market does turn down suddenly, they will remember you offered this advice.

5. I am doing just as well investing on my own. Your client has some money on the side that they are using to trade online. They are happy with their results. How much risk are they taking to match the results you have achieved investing together? If they are getting the same return with 100% equities and you recommend a balanced portfolio, they are likely taking more risk for the same return.

6. I am making money, so I don’t need you. This is another instance where the client has been investing online or with the help of another advisor elsewhere. They see the value of their portfolio going up. What is their return relative to the stock market averages? They might be making money picking stocks while underperforming the overall market.

7. The Federal government is your silent partner. Day trading stocks can be fun. It gives you something to talk about. Imagine you started a business, using your own money. You assumed all the risk. The business became successful, and you started reaping the rewards. Suddenly, a silent partner who was uninvolved in your success appears and wants a large portion of your profits. That’s how taxes on short-term capital gains works. A good advisor keeps this in mind when recommending holding stocks for the long term.

8. I’ve found something even better than stocks! Your client heard, from a friend of a friend, about a great investment that can double their money in a short period of time. They are told there is absolutely no risk! It’s not a registered security because “this has previously only been available to the super rich.” They are ready to move everything out of stocks and into this new investment. A good advisor is doing research on this investment for them. They are trying to get the client to make an informed decision with both eyes open.

9. I’m putting all my money in stocks! “I am borrowing too!” This client might be investing with you, or they might be investing independently on the side. Stocks might be doing well, but they are traditionally considered a long-term investment. Your client needs to keep cash aside for expected big bills like college tuition payments. They don’t want to hear “it is a bad time to sell.”

10. I am getting out of stocks and into real estate. Your client might see house prices setting records in their area. They might be watching too many house flipping programs on cable TV or streaming services. They think property is a much better investment than the stock market. One of the great advantages of the stock market is T+3 liquidity. If they need to turn real estate into cash, it can take a lot longer to get a fair price.

11. I am expecting a crash, so I want to sell everything. You might lose a client because they want to sit on cash. There are usually a few stock market analysts who are predicting an immediate downturn. There are people who are predicting the world will end too. If the client is using professional money managers, they have experts who are “driving the bus” in each separately managed account. Try to let them make the decisions.

Keeping in close contact with clients is a good retention strategy. You have seen the studies where departing clients give their reason for leaving as “I never heard from my advisor.”

Bryce Sanders is president of Perceptive Business Solutions Inc. He provides HNW client acquisition training for the financial services industry. His book Captivating the Wealthy Investor is available on Amazon.