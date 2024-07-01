July 1, 2024

Involvement in the nonprofit world can be a gateway into HNW circles in your local market. You have the opportunity to make connections. Connections don’t often come to you. You need to make the effort. Here is a systematic way to make this happen.

Let us assume you are attending a monthly meeting of an organization, a museum exhibition opening or a charity event organized as a cocktail party with passed hors d’oeuvres. The common factors are everyone is moving around and there are plenty of people.

1. Know who will be attending. Put another way, who would you like to meet? Assemble a list of names. Do some background research. Know in advance what you will talk about.

2. Set goals. You want to meet at least six new people. If there is a sit-down dinner, don’t assume that is your opportunity. Realistically, you can only chat with the person on your left and your right. You might be married to one of those people! Your opportunities to meet people will be at the walk around reception beforehand.

3. Arrive early, examine the layout. If it is an art exhibition, check out all the works hanging on the walls. Pick one or two favorites. If it is a charity fundraiser, check out all the live and silent auction tables. This allows you to focus on meeting people, not taking in the surroundings.

4. Say hello to people you met previously. Once you start doing the circuit, you will see familiar faces at each event. You will also see people you met for the first time at the last event. During the course of the evening, make it a point to stop over and say hello to people you recognize. This includes people you don’t like. No one should feel snubbed. It shows you have a good memory. If they are a “frenemy,” it will show the people nearby you are gracious.

5. Study the behavior of the people you want to meet. You see someone across the room. Are they in deep conversation, heads huddled together? Don’t disturb them. If they are part of a larger group, laughing, with people continually joining or leaving the group, approaching them is going to be easier. A West Coast advisor used the expression “Are they in the room or in the mood?”

6. Can someone introduce you? Look around for someone you know who also knows the other person. Ask if they can walk you over and provide an introduction. They are usually agreeable and ready to help.

7. The absent acquaintance. That person isn’t in the room tonight. All is not lost. Walk over, introduce yourself and say: “I think we have a friend in common” or “We know some of the same people.” They will ask: “Who?” You mention their name. They confirm they know them. They will ask how you know that person. You answer. You ask them the same question. Now, conversation has started.

8. The compliment. This might be a YOYO situation. You are on your own. This is where previous research comes in handy. Walk up and introduce yourself. I often start with “You don’t know me…” You might be complimenting them on a business achievement, funding the exhibition or the great watch they are wearing. Who is offended by a compliment?

9. Find a shared interest. This is not always possible, but it’s worth a try. Wealthy people are always traveling. They renovate their house. They have favorite restaurants. Their children go to private schools and participate in school sports. Find that common interest you can chat about.

10. Don’t overstay your welcome. If they are someone important, other people want to talk with them too. Detach yourself before either of you run out of things to say. You are setting up your next encounter.

11. The two-wineglass strategy. I read about this one decades ago. Your wine glass is empty. You head to the open bar for a refill. You get two, logically because your spouse or partner’s glass is just about empty. You see someone you want to meet or someone stops you and starts talking. You have your conversation. If the conversation is better than you could imagine, you suddenly notice your second glass and offer them one. If you want to disengage, you suddenly remember you have two glasses and head off to deliver it to your partner. They have been waiting a long time.

12. Nothing beats local knowledge. You know the host or one of the event organizers. You chat with them. Ask: “Is there anyone here you think I should meet?” It is highly likely they will not only suggest a name or two, but they will walk you over and do the introduction.

13. Say hello or goodbye to the host. Depending on the situation, you want to thank them for inviting you or congratulate them on a great event. We were at a wine and food pairing dinner organized as a fundraiser for a local organization. One of the people at the table suddenly disappeared. I asked what happened to him! The person sitting nearby, who knew him well, explained this was “The Irish Goodbye.” I looked this up online when I got home! The Irish Goodbye really exists! It describes the action of a person who simply gets up and leaves, without saying their goodbyes! Speaking to the host gets you noticed.

14. Reconnect before leaving. The two bottlenecks at events are the coat check line and the car valet station. (FYI: Bring small bills!) You will likely see some of the people you were chatting with earlier. Reconnect. Let them know you enjoyed talking with them. You have interests in common. (Name a couple, it shows you were listening.) You would like to keep in touch. How can you do that? Stop talking. Let them take the next step.

15. The reverse side of the business card. If they have no interest, they will probably say they don’t have any business cards and drop the subject. Let them off the hook. They might suggest sending a LinkedIn invitation. They might give you their phone number, which you enter into your phone. They might offer a business card. Let them respond first. I take my business card, write “Bryce and Jane” on the back along with our home phone number. I add extra words like “wine fan” to remind them of our shared interest.

Working the room is a great way to make connections. As relationships develop, you might be brought into their social circle and vice versa.

Bryce Sanders is president of Perceptive Business Solutions Inc. He provides HNW client acquisition training for the financial services industry. His book Captivating the Wealthy Investor is available on Amazon.