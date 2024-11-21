November 21, 2024

To make it easier for advisors to gather information about alternative investments, iCapital has announced the acquisition of AltExchange, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data aggregation technology firm.

Finding and obtaining investment data on alternative investments can be time consuming and complicated. Advisors must seek it out in multiple places and in some cases access it separately through separate portals. Then when they incorporate data from documents, they need to transcribe it by hand.

AltExchange can do all of that on its own through AI and machine learning, according to Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital.

Advisors “are finding data really sitting in lots of different places, and the need to aggregate that data and bring it all together in as automated and as efficient a way as possible is becoming a very important problem and need to solve in the industry,” he said in an interview.

To solve it, iCapital has acquired AltExchange and begun incorporating it into its technology stack. The system uses AI and machine learning to make the information-gathering process easier and quicker for advisors.

“We built an intuitive advisor-facing platform to manage, monitor and report on alternative investments, offering comprehensive tools for document management, advanced alerts, and streamlined tax work flows,” said Kareem Hamady, CEO of AltExchange, in a statement.

Hamady will be joining iCapital as part of the acquisition, although the firm could not confirm his new title. In addition, some of the firm’s employees have also joined iCapital, according to a spokesman.

The new technology should be available for advisors early next year and will give them a boost when they gather data on alternatives for their clients, according to Calcano.

“By using AI, the process by which you gather the data is much more efficient, and then the process by which you extract the data from a document using AI is much more powerful than some of the template-based scraping systems that are used in the industry,” Calcano said. “The process AltExchange built was AI driven and very efficient from the client’s standpoint.”

Once AltExchange is fully implemented, advisors who use alternatives will have more time to interact with their clients. They can also use the tool to better illustrate to those clients the progress they are making with their alternative investments, according to Calcano.

“Helping them aggregate the data is really important for them to be able to understand how their clients are doing from an investment perspective and important for them to be able to sit down and share the results with their clients holistically,” he said.