Compared to previous macroeconomic outlook panels at Schwab IMPACT conferences, the mood of this year's panelists—including Liz Ann Sonders, Kathy Jones, Jeffrey Kleintop and Michael Townsend—seemed downright gloomy.

Top of mind at yesterday's opening of IMPACT 2024 in San Francisco was the incoming Donald Trump administration and the impact it would have on inflation, employment and the deficit, given the tariff and tax reduction proposals made on the campaign trail. The Schwab panelists—strategists in equities, bonds, international markets and regulation—said they had examined Trump’s proposed policies, and their responses ranged from mild shrugs to deep concern.

Townsend, Schwab’s legislative and regulatory strategist, reminded the audience that next year will be the fifth of the Trump administration, not the first, and this time around the transition machine seems much more organized and is getting ready to “hit the ground running.”

As for the impact of proposed tariffs on the equity markets, Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist and one of the most accurate market watchers of the last 15 years, said she doesn’t know if the new administration is going to follow the same playbook with “tariff announcements by tweet,” but she had modeled the new tariff proposals against inflation using data from 2019 as a comparison.

“If you take the goods categories within an inflation metric like CPI, and you look at the start point of the initiation of tariffs, and then compare those goods that were impacted by tariffs versus the rest of the basket, it was a complete V-shape,” she said. “You saw an immediate V bottom and a move up in terms of the inflationary impact where the rest of the categories within the goods segment of CPI that weren't affected continued to be in sort of disinflation mode.”

But that model as a proxy only goes so far, as the level of proposed tariffs today is significantly higher. When put alongside other proposals, such as immigration and deportation policies that are significantly inflationary for labor costs—as well as threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence—and it all adds up to “a huge surge in inflation,” she said.

“And given that concerns about inflation are sort of paramount in the minds of voters, I just question whether there's enough understanding … of how tariffs work,” Sonders said. “It’s tariffs on imports by U.S. companies from China or from Mexico.”

Kleintop said he had added up all the tariffs floated on the campaign trail, including goods from China and Mexico and their trading partners, and he found the weighted average tariff rate for the U.S. would be 26%, up from the 2.6% it is now.

“[That’s] just above the rate of the Smoot-Hawley tariffs in 1930 that were widely considered worse than the Great Depression,” he said. “So it’s scary from that perspective. But I think this is a starting point for negotiations.”

With so much uncertainty around the future of inflation, the Fed’s mandate of stable prices with a fully employed labor market may mean a significant pause in the lowering of interest rates, and that has already had an impact on the bond market, said Jones, Schwab’s chief fixed-income strategist.

“The bond market is grappling with all of these issues,” she said. “So the Fed has to now look at all this, and I can see them saying, ‘But we were on a path to cutting rates.’ And then the frustration is now [that] we have to sort of sit and wait for these policies to play out.”

The number of expected rate cuts has dropped to two in 2025, she said. “And we think probably the terminal rate, the low end, instead of being 2.75 [percent], will be 3.5% [and] could be as high as 4.”

In the bond market, it’s meant that the term premium—that extra yield investors require to buy long-term bonds rather than short-term bonds they just roll over—has gone from negative to positive at 40 basis points or so from the low, Jones said.

She added that a labor market diminished by immigration and deportation policies could throw the labor side of the Fed’s mandate into a downward spiral.

“The way it's proposed, we could reduce the size of the labor force by 8% or more. And we're in an environment where Americans are retiring out of the workforce and immigrants are the ones taking their place, because the next generation is not that big,” she said.

With depressed immigration, the economy could be “losing a big constituency of people in the labor force that would clearly put a strain on a lot of employers and presumably push up labor costs.”

When it comes to the United States’ budget deficit, Jones said while “it seems very obvious that the higher the deficit, the more Treasurys we have to issue, the more interest rates go up. In actual fact, when you look at the numbers, there's no correlation.”

“I can't tell you that another $4 trillion of the budget deficit is worth 50 basis points in the U.S. Treasury because there's no numbers to go on,” she said. “We’re a wealthy country. We can pay our bills. Sometimes we act like we don't want to when we get into a fight over the debt ceiling. But we are a wealthy country growing at a healthy rate.”

Townsend thought the most interesting dramas will unfold on Capitol Hill, as a lot of the elected representatives in Congress “have spent their whole career harping about the deficit.”

“They’re going to be pushed into votes for huge increases in deficit and debt through these tax cuts and through other policies that are out there,” he said. “I think that's going to be fascinating to see whether in a three- or four-vote majority in the House and a four-vote majority in the Senate, can all that really happen?”

Meanwhile, he said, there are three big tax issues that will dominate the early part of 2025: One is that eventually the deficit will have to be handled with a “gigantic tax bill we all know is coming.”

The second issue is tax cuts. The ones written into law in 2017 are set to expire in 2025. New tax cuts were promised on the campaign trail—that the taxes on tip income would be cut, for instance, as would the taxes on Social Security benefits and overtime hours, while auto loan interest was promised to be made tax deductible. The third tax issue is the effect of tariffs.

These ideas all add up to a lot more than $4 trillion-plus that the extended 2017 tax cuts would cost, he said. “There are a lot of Republicans who are going to balk at some of those numbers in terms of the deficit and debt.”

The panelists offered some direction for investment, with Sonders saying she’s seeing signs that manufacturing might pick up next year, which would be a big driver of earnings. However, better earnings growth most likely will be outside the U.S. next year, as other countries were faster to cut interest rates, Kleintop said.

“For investors who are looking for opportunities, there are certainly plenty of them that have been, not just in this election period of time, but going back to the initial mid-summer peak that we saw in July,” Sonders said, referring to a broadening out of market performance beyond the biggest cap sizes. “I think now there's going to be a bit more discernment in terms of what is likely to work down the cap spectrum,” she said, adding that it’s not enough to go hunting up and down in a broad index. For example, the Russell 2000 has more than 40% of its stocks in unprofitable or zombie companies, she said. “We don’t think that’s where the opportunities are going to be,” Sonders said.

While not recommending entire indexes per se, she asked investors to consider the S&P 600.

“It's an alternative benchmark or index to the Russell 2000. It's not as common a benchmark, but S&P uses the profitability filter, so it's sort of an FYI to investors who want to look for opportunities outside the large-cap indexes to consider as a start point for their research,” she said. “It’s inherently a higher quality index because of that profitability filter.”

On the fixed-income side, Jones said yields are very attractive for income-seeking clients.

“You're getting coupons at 5%. That's a really attractive amount to lock in, so I wouldn't be too much in cash,” she said. “That 5% coupon, that's going to account for 70% to 80% of your total return, and that's the important thing to think about.”