November 22, 2024

Is there such a thing as a perfect merger or acquisition deal or exit strategy? Maybe, according to Corey Kupfer, managing partner at Kupfer Law, a law firm based in New York and Denver that helps RIAs and entrepreneurs with complex legal issues.

The answer to the first part of that question depends on a number of factors, including the goals of the merging firm owner, Kupfer said in an interview.

Studies have shown that the majority of mergers and acquisitions fail in the current market, at the same time that the financial consequences are becoming more substantial. Kupfer provides guidance to firms and advisors who are looking to make a move so they can avoid mistakes.

“Sellers need to do reverse due diligence and know the buyer before a deal is struck,” Kupfer said. “What are your objectives? Do you want to keep the brand alive? Do you want to exit completely? Or do you want to keep some equity?”

If a seller is getting 80% cash, that means he or she is getting 20% in equity. Then the question becomes: Would you invest that much money in the buyer if it were strictly an investment? If not, Kupfer said, the sale should be avoided.

Kupfer, who is the author of Authentic Negotiating: Clarity, Detachment & Equilibrium, said studies have shown “a staggering 70% to 75% of all M&A deals fail,” so there definitely are challenges that have to be met.

“The M&A market for registered investment advisors is becoming saturated with quality buyers, and deal activity has been strong,” Kupfer said. “With added layers of complexity from a tough macro environment, more aging advisors seeking successors, and now an increased interest from private equity, the activity levels are high. The financial planning industry is relatively young, so this activity is a natural maturation.”

Kupfer advised those thinking of selling to first make sure their houses are in order.

“The first step is to have your books in order. Then you have to consider that, if you sell, some employees may decide to leave. If you make sure the buyer’s values are aligned with yours, more employees will want to stay,” making the company more valuable.

Some advisors enter the independent space from wirehouses with the idea in mind from the beginning that they will acquire other small firms and then sell the combined entities.

“There is a level of M&A planning now that keeps the exit strategy in mind,” Kupfer said. For those exiting wirehouses to become independent, that brings in a whole new level of potential challenges.

For those advisors who are looking for advice to leave wirehouses and set up independent firms that could be sold in the future, Kupfer Law sets up a legal playbook for exiters to follow. Each playbook is different because each situation involves different factors, he said.

“Exiting a wirehouse can be a daunting process that requires the support and expertise of a trusted legal team,” Kupfer said. “Advisors require the unwavering support of a dependable team so they can continue to support their clients along the way.”

The first thing the advisor needs to understand is the legal restrictions that apply to any exit. In most instances, the advisor can take five pieces of information from the wirehouse records: the name, address, phone number, account title and email of clients. All else must be left behind.

Second, he or she needs to understand any non-compete stipulations.

“The situation becomes trickier when teams are being split up with only some of the members going out on their own,” Kupfer said. “Forensic accounting abilities have become so sophisticated that there is no way a wirehouse is not going to find out if an exiting advisor takes more information than allowed or solicits clients illegally. I repeatedly tell all my advisors who are moving that they cannot beat forensic computing.”

Another sticky situation that arises is when an advisor who intends to leave an employer meets a new prospect.

“What it boils down to is: The advisor has a duty of loyalty to the employer,” Kupfer said. “An advisor is allowed to take steps to set up a new firm as long as he or she does not adversely impact the current employer.”