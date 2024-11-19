November 19, 2024

The University of Pennsylvania will stop including a family’s equity in their primary home when determining a student’s financial aid eligibility, part of a bid to make the school more affordable.

Penn will also raise the income threshold for families eligible to receive full tuition scholarships to $200,000 from $140,000, according to a statement Tuesday. The initiative, dubbed the Quaker Commitment, will go into effect in the 2025-2026 academic year and is estimated to cost the school about $6 million a year.

The program “expands financial aid for more families in alignment with our commitment to have Penn’s financial aid package meet 100% of families’ demonstrated need with no loans,” J. Larry Jameson, the school’s interim president said in the statement.

Penn joins Harvard and Stanford among schools that don't consider home equity when determining a student’s financial aid. The new initiative will apply to all undergraduate students, not just first-years. Currently, about 46% of Penn's undergrads receive aid.

The announcement comes at a time when an increasing number of families are questioning the cost of college. At Penn, and other Ivy League schools, the annual cost to attend, including tuition and housing, is now more than $90,000.

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.