Ransom Everglades is one of Miami’s most sought-after schools.

The elite private academy in upscale Coconut Grove caters to kids of the city’s richest families, both old-money and the wave of recent arrivals known as Wall Street South. It boasts an Olympic-sized pool, sailing program and football field on the shore of Biscayne Bay.

There are 24 varsity sports teams, 62 visual and performing arts courses and a sprawling science center inside a glass-encased building. And there’s plenty of personalized attention, with one teacher for every 10 students. This year, just one in seven sixth-grade applicants got in, parents say.

But as the cost of living in Miami surges, pushed higher by a recent influx of executives and billionaires touting the city as a new capital of finance, it faces a question that’s common to many schools across the US: how to keep teachers from being priced out.

For Ransom, the answer lies in its wealthy patrons.

For more than a year, the school’s board has been building a $30 million endowment with a single mission: giving its 132 teachers a stipend to defray living expenses in one of the country’s most expensive cities. Led by board chair Miguel Dueñas, they’ve raised $15 million so far, mainly from parents and alumni. Based on the endowment’s expected returns, every teacher should receive at least $11,000 a year to help with rent or their mortgage.

“The biggest issue that schools are facing right now in South Florida is the cost of living for teachers,” said Dueñas, managing partner of Coral Gables-based investment firm Dimension Capital. “So trying to solve that, or help it, is something that is strategic in nature for all schools.”

It may sound like an odd problem for an institution that charges almost $52,000 a year, but Ransom’s tuition is below elite New York schools like Dalton or Collegiate, which cost about $65,000 a year. That’s hindered its ability to pay teachers more without raising tuition so much that some parents would be priced out, Dueñas said.

While Ransom wouldn’t disclose exactly what it pays teachers, it says salaries rival top schools in cities like New York. It also offers tuition discounts for teachers’ kids, free meals, use of athletic facilities and other perks.

Housing Costs

To be sure, struggling private-school teachers aren’t unique to Miami. US private schools on average pay their teachers about a quarter less than public schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And Florida ranks second-to-last among US states when it comes to public-school teacher pay.

Florida’s private schools also struggle to compete with other regions — median pay in Miami is about 17% below comparable schools in New York City, according to the National Association of Independent Schools. Over the last year, there were at least 600 job openings for teachers at private schools in the state.

But the disparity is particularly stark in a city where housing prices have jumped about 75% in the last five years, bid up by thousands of affluent families moving south with jobs at firms like billionaire financier Ken Griffin’s Citadel and tech giants Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. Miami ranked at the very bottom for housing affordability and near the bottom for inequality in a recent Milken Institute study of large cities.

Housing costs are the biggest obstacle Ransom faces when trying to recruit the best teachers, said head of school Rachel Rodriguez.

“Making sure that we can pay our faculty for their work is absolutely the most important thing that we can do,” she said.

For some teachers, soaring living costs in Miami are just too much.

In 2022, Jonathan Scholl quit teaching social studies at Ransom for a job at a top private school in Denver. Scholl liked his job — the pay was relatively high for Miami.

But he and his wife worried it would only get harder to carve out a good life for their two young kids. His salary in Denver is lower than it was in Miami, but housing is cheaper, making it possible to afford a larger home.

“We decided moving was the best option,” Scholl said. “Miami is a very hard place to be middle class.”

‘Real Crisis’

The departure of teachers like Scholl is exacerbating a common complaint among recent billionaire transplants to South Florida, including Griffin, developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and real estate investing titan Barry Sternlicht. They say there aren’t enough spots at elite schools and the shortage is becoming a major obstacle to recruiting top talent to their firms. Ransom’s applications are up 25% this year.

That problem is likely to get worse as the wealthy and powerful flock to Palm Beach to be near president-elect Donald Trump and his “winter White House” at Mar-a-Lago.

“I’ve had families who moved back to New York because they just couldn’t find a school in Miami that met their standards,” said Emily Glickman, founder of Abacus Guide Educational Consulting, a firm that helps families get into New York’s top schools. “This is a real crisis. People used to a certain level of education for their kids just aren’t going to sacrifice that.”

Ransom isn’t the only Miami-area private school that’s looking at creative ways to boost its teachers’ pay. Gulliver Prep, which has held elementary school tuition around $30,000 for a decade and admits just one in six applicants, is considering raising costs for the richest parents. It’s also weighing whether to ask donors to fund teaching positions or stipends, said Simon Hess, the school’s president.

Gulliver pays roughly $72,000 for a teacher with five years of experience. But that’s about $15,000 less than what top schools pay in New York.

“We compete on a national level for talent, and they just get more money in places like New York,” Hess said. “We have to be able to do more.”

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.