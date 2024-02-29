February 29, 2024

LPL Financial today announced that a former PNC Private Bank team that managed $515 million in advisory assets has joined its broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Endeavor Wealth Strategies, led by Seth Marshall, has aligned with LPL affiliate Exemplar Financial Network. Marshall and his team provide complex financial solutions and investment strategies for wealthy and ultra-wealthy individuals and families, a news release said.

Marshall, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, began his financial services career in 2004 with Edward Jones, where he spent a year before moving to other firms including LPL in 2009. He left LPL after four years for PNC Investments, eventually joining JP Morgan for a stint that ended in April 2015, according to BrokerCheck.

According to his LinkdeIn page, he has worked at PNC since 2015 as an investment advisor and most recently as a market director before leaving this month.

Marshall, the release noted, “recognized the need for more specialized resources to address his clients’ sophisticated and complex needs” and decided to return to LPL “to build his ideal practice to serve wealthy families with a more boutique feel.”

“LPL has evolved significantly over the last few years into an advisor-centric culture that provides ultimate flexibility and choice in how we grow our business,” Marshall said in a prepared statement. “With LPL’s innovative capabilities and strategic resources, coupled with localized support from Exemplar, we are excited to deliver for our clients in Northern Indiana using a full complement of professional services for all their wealth management and planning needs."