November 20, 2024

A team of advisors who managed more than $350 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets with Osaic in Ohio has exited to join LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, according to a news release.

The advisors, Anthony “Tony” Campagni, Ronald Jurczynski, Mitchell Romeo, Kyle Hancharick and Dominic Elmo, are members of Strata Financial Group, which was founded in 1998 by Campagni and the late Rino Romeo. Campagni, Jurczynski and Mitchell Romeo are partners of the firm and lead the group, which also includes support staff members Emily Dohnenko and Shayla Svetgoff.

Strata has locations in Sheffield Village, Ohio, where the team serves the greater Cleveland area, and Dublin, Ohio, where it serves the Columbus area. The firm offers a range of services including tax strategies, retirement preparation, investment planning and wealth preservation, the release noted.

“Our team is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services for busy professionals, executives, business owners and families who are looking for a partner to help them maximize their wealth,” Campagni said in a statement. “With a unique focus on tax and financial planning in an ever-changing environment, we empower our clients to make well-informed decisions and create tailored plans that prioritize their financial goals.”

Romeo said LPL’s “transparency and robust public presence,” attracted the team to the firm. “LPL’s commitment to service and technology is evident, and it's clear LPL prioritizes supporting advisors and their staff, so Strata Financial Group can have more time to focus on servicing our clients,” he said.

Added Jurczynski, “Our goal is to leverage LPL’s vast resources to provide the highest level of service to our clients, from consolidated reporting to being able to access a broader range of investment and insurance solutions. This will allow Strata Financial Group to continue to try to improve and create differentiated experiences for clients.”

Strata Financial Group’s team is the latest in a string of advisors who have left Osaic, the onetime Advisor Group, after it consolidated longtime affiliates into one firm in 2023 and in the same year rebranded under the Osaic name. This is the third team this month to have defected to LPL.